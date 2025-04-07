Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along

CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along

The phone is teased to come with plastic edges and a screw that holds the redesigned rear panel in place.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 17:48 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along

CMF Phone 2 Pro is the purported successor to 2023's CMF Phone 1 (pictured)

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch in India on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST
  • CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Pro will debut alongside
  • It is teased to have a screw-on rear panel with a matte finish
Advertisement

CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to be unveiled in India and global markets later this month, the company announced on Monday. The purported handset is expected to debut as the successor to the CMF Phone 1, which was launched in September 2023. Alongside, the Nothing subsidiary will also announce its new lineup of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds comprising the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Date in India

Nothing has announced that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled in India and global markets on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST. It will be the second smartphone launched under the CMF sub-brand following the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in 2023. However, it will not be the only CMF product to be showcased.

As per the company, the CMF Phone 2 Pro launch will be accompanied by three new products in its audio lineup — the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

While details remain scarce, the company previously teased the back panel of its purported CMF handset. It was shown with plastic edges and a screw that holds the redesigned rear panel in place, similar to CMF Phone 1. The image of the handset revealed a glossy, rear panel with a matte finish and a CMF by Nothing logo on the bottom left side. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to improve upon the features of the first generation model.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395 ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.

For optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. It also gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 2, CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Launch Date, CMF, Nothing, CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2 Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design
WazirX's Restructuring Scheme Approved by Over 93 Percent Creditors, Refunds to Start Soon

Related Stories

CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 to Launch on This Date
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch Date Announced
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 May Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  7. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Available in Public Preview With Higher Rate Limits
  8. Microsoft's Copilot Can Now Research, Shop, and Complete Tasks on Web
  9. JBL Tune Series 2 TWS Headsets With ANC, IP54 Rating Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Moves Gemini 2.5 Pro to Public Preview, Offers Higher Rate Limits in AI Studio
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro India Launch Set for April 28; CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus to Tag Along
  3. Bungie Set to Reveal Marathon Gameplay in a Showcase This Week
  4. WazirX's Restructuring Scheme Approved by Over 93 Percent Creditors, Refunds to Start Soon
  5. New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design
  6. Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Get Compact Flat Display and Customisable Shortcut Key
  8. ByteDance Confirms US Talks on TikTok After Trump Gives 75-Day Extension for Deal to Save App
  9. Microsoft’s Copilot AI Upgraded With Memory, Podcasts and Agentic Features
  10. US SEC Says Stablecoins Aren’t Securities That Require Registration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »