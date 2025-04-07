CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to be unveiled in India and global markets later this month, the company announced on Monday. The purported handset is expected to debut as the successor to the CMF Phone 1, which was launched in September 2023. Alongside, the Nothing subsidiary will also announce its new lineup of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds comprising the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus.

Nothing has announced that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled in India and global markets on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST. It will be the second smartphone launched under the CMF sub-brand following the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in 2023. However, it will not be the only CMF product to be showcased.

As per the company, the CMF Phone 2 Pro launch will be accompanied by three new products in its audio lineup — the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

While details remain scarce, the company previously teased the back panel of its purported CMF handset. It was shown with plastic edges and a screw that holds the redesigned rear panel in place, similar to CMF Phone 1. The image of the handset revealed a glossy, rear panel with a matte finish and a CMF by Nothing logo on the bottom left side. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to improve upon the features of the first generation model.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395 ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.

For optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. It also gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.