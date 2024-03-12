Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Expected to Launch Soon After Moniker Surfaces on Company Support Page

Google Pixel 8a is expected to be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8a is expected to join the Google Pixel 8 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8a is said to succeed the Pixel 7a
  • The handset may arrive in two storage options
  • The Pixel 8a is tipped to feature dual rear cameras
Google Pixel 8a is likely to launch in the market soon. Although the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has not officially announced the device yet, the moniker recently surfaced on one of the company's support pages. The handset's launch can therefore be considered imminent. It is expected to launch at Google's upcoming I/O event, similar to its preceding Pixel 7a, which was launched in May 2023, during the year's Google I/O conference. Previously, key features and pricing details of the purported phone were tipped.

The moniker Google Pixel 8a was spotted on the company's IssueTracker site. In response to a question regarding a missing 'battery information list,' a Google employee claimed that the feature is only enabled on Pixel 8a models and above. This suggests that we are likely to soon witness a Google Pixel 8a launch.pixel 8a issue tracker google inline pixel8a

Notably, the battery information or statistics feature is expected to show the manufacturing date of the handset and cycle counts on Google Pixel smartphones. The company is expected to "include more features, including battery health status, into the battery stats menu," according to a MySmartPrice report.

The Google Pixel 8a has recently been tipped to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, likely to be priced at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000), respectively. It is also expected to be offered in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) colour options.

An earlier Geekbench listing hinted that the Google Pixel 8a is likely to be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset with an Arm Mali-G715 GPU. It is said to get 8GB of RAM and run Android 14 out-of-the-box. Previous reports have also suggested that the Pixel 8a could be backed by a 5,000mAh typical battery with a rated capacity of 4,942mAh. It is also said to support 27W wired charging. The body of the phone is likely to measure 152.1mm x 72.6mm x 8.9mm in size and could be equipped with a dual camera system. 

The older Google Pixel 7a comes with a Tensor G2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13 and features a 6.1-inch 90Hz full-HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual rear camera unit holds a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens. The front camera also has a 13-megapixel sensor. It is also backed by a 4,385mAh battery.

In India, the Google Pixel 7a launched at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and is offered in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea colourways.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
