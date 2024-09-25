Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leak via Retailer Site Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi will reportedly run a special promotional offer for the Xiaomi 14T series from September 26 to October 31.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 11:44 IST
Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leak via Retailer Site Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13T series feature Leica-branded rear camera units

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
  • Both phones may carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Xiaomi 14T series will be announced on September 26
Advertisement

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro on September 26. Ahead of the official debut, the Xiaomi 13T series successors have been listed on an e-commerce website revealing their price details and launch offers. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is likely to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The vanilla Xiaomi 14T is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Amazon Italy accidentally published the price details and promotional offers for Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, as spotted by GSMArena. As per the screenshots of the listing (now removed) shared by the publication, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the 256GB storage variant and EUR 900 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the 512GB storage model.

xiaomi 14t amazon Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14T Series
Photo Credit: Amazon Italy

 

Xiaomi will reportedly run a special promotional offer for the new flagships from September 26 to October 31. During this period, buyers can get a free Redmi Pad Pro worth EUR 330 ((6GB RAM + 128GB storage version) and a 120W charger valued at EUR 60 while buying the new phones.

The price details of the Xiaomi 14T are not available on Amazon Italy website, but as per previous leaks, it will be priced at EUR 650 (roughly Rs. 60,000).

Xiaomi 14T series launch will take place on September 26 in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST). 

Xiaomi 14T Series Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will boast 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection. They could ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14T is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, whereas the Xiaomi 14T Pro could run on a Dimensity 9300+ SoC. For optics, both handsets may come with triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 14T could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor, while the Pro model is likely to boast a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor.

Both phones may carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera and IP68 rating, and 5,000mAh batteries. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to support 120W wired charging while the Xiaomi 14T could offer 67W charging speed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14T Series, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 14T Price, Xiaomi 14T Pro Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leak via Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. AsusÂ Zenbook S 14 With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUsÂ Debuts in India
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »