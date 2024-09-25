Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro on September 26. Ahead of the official debut, the Xiaomi 13T series successors have been listed on an e-commerce website revealing their price details and launch offers. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is likely to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The vanilla Xiaomi 14T is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Amazon Italy accidentally published the price details and promotional offers for Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, as spotted by GSMArena. As per the screenshots of the listing (now removed) shared by the publication, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the 256GB storage variant and EUR 900 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the 512GB storage model.

Xiaomi 14T Series

Photo Credit: Amazon Italy

Xiaomi will reportedly run a special promotional offer for the new flagships from September 26 to October 31. During this period, buyers can get a free Redmi Pad Pro worth EUR 330 ((6GB RAM + 128GB storage version) and a 120W charger valued at EUR 60 while buying the new phones.

The price details of the Xiaomi 14T are not available on Amazon Italy website, but as per previous leaks, it will be priced at EUR 650 (roughly Rs. 60,000).

Xiaomi 14T series launch will take place on September 26 in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST).

Xiaomi 14T Series Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will boast 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection. They could ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14T is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, whereas the Xiaomi 14T Pro could run on a Dimensity 9300+ SoC. For optics, both handsets may come with triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 14T could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor, while the Pro model is likely to boast a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor.

Both phones may carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera and IP68 rating, and 5,000mAh batteries. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to support 120W wired charging while the Xiaomi 14T could offer 67W charging speed.

