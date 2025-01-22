Nothing is expected to launch new smartphones this year, which is expected to arrive as the successors to the Nothing Phone 2. The The company is tipped to launch a standard Nothing Phone 3 model, as well as the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus variants. The UK-based OEM has teased an upcoming product using an image of a Pokémon, and it is expected to arrive as the purported Nothing Phone 3. Two new Nothing handsets have reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. They are expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus handsets.

Nothing Arcanine Teaser, Likely to Be Phone 3

An image of the Pokemon Arcanine was recently shared by Nothing on X. The image doesn't include any description or alt text, but there are two reasons to speculate that this is a teaser for the Nothing Phone 3. An older report suggested that the handset will bear the codename Arcanine, and a recent leak claimed that the Nothing Phone 3 could arrive in the Q1 2025.

Leaked details about the purported Nothing Phone 3 suggest that the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.5-inch screen. It is also expected to be equipped with an AI-backed platform.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Spotted on BIS

91Mobiles spotted the rumoured Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus handsets with the model numbers AO59 and AO59P, respectively, on the BIS certification website. These monikers have not yet been confirmed, but the listing hints at the imminent launch of the rumoured smartphones in India.

Notably, the aforementioned model numbers were first spotted on the IMEI database. The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus variants are expected to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets and ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1.

The Nothing Phone 3 lineup is expected to include a Nothing Phone 3 Plus or a Nothing Phone 3 Pro variant as well. It will likely come with the codename Hisuian as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6.7-inch display.

