Nothing Teases Potential Nothing Phone 3; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Listed on BIS

Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to launch in Q1 2025, which means it could be the next phone to be launched by the company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2025 16:27 IST
Nothing Teases Potential Nothing Phone 3; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Listed on BIS

Nothing Phone 2a Plus (pictured) was launched in India in July 2024

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs
  • The handsets may ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 skin on top
  • The Phone 3 may carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Nothing is expected to launch new smartphones this year, which is expected to arrive as the successors to the Nothing Phone 2. The The company is tipped to launch a standard Nothing Phone 3 model, as well as the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus variants. The UK-based OEM has teased an upcoming product using an image of a Pokémon, and it is expected to arrive as the purported Nothing Phone 3. Two new Nothing handsets have reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. They are expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus handsets.

Nothing Arcanine Teaser, Likely to Be Phone 3

An image of the Pokemon Arcanine was recently shared by Nothing on X. The image doesn't include any description or alt text, but there are two reasons to speculate that this is a teaser for the Nothing Phone 3. An older report suggested that the handset will bear the codename Arcanine, and a recent leak claimed that the Nothing Phone 3 could arrive in the Q1 2025.

Leaked details about the purported Nothing Phone 3 suggest that the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.5-inch screen. It is also expected to be equipped with an AI-backed platform. 

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Spotted on BIS

91Mobiles spotted the rumoured Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus handsets with the model numbers AO59 and AO59P, respectively, on the BIS certification website. These monikers have not yet been confirmed, but the listing hints at the imminent launch of the rumoured smartphones in India.

Notably, the aforementioned model numbers were first spotted on the IMEI database. The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus variants are expected to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets and ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1.

The Nothing Phone 3 lineup is expected to include a Nothing Phone 3 Plus or a Nothing Phone 3 Pro variant as well. It will likely come with the codename Hisuian as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6.7-inch display.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Blinkit Begins 10-Minute Delivery of Nokia Feature Phones, Xiaomi Smartphones in Select Indian Cities
OPPO Reno13 Series: Strengthening the Reno Legacy with Innovation and Excellence

