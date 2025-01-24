Nothing is rumoured to launch multiple new smartphones including a flagship device in the coming months as a follow up to the Nothing Phone 2. As part of its plans, the UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has yet again teased an upcoming product via its social media handle which may very well be its next smartphone. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit and a transparent design, the latter of which has become synonymous with the company in recent years.

Nothing Smartphone Teased

Through several posts on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared multiple design sketches of what appears to be a smartphone along with the text “WIP” which might be an acronym for work in progress. The first sketch partially showcases a phone with a transparent back panel with screws in place.

An accompanying sketch has two circles placed in a horizontal pill-shaped like structure, similar to the camera unit of the Nothing Phone 2a models. This suggests that this component could be the rear cameras of the purported phone. However, it does not show the entire rear cover, so it remains unknown if the device would get the company's signature Glyph interface.

This development comes a day after the company rolled out another teaser of an upcoming product using an image of the Arcanine Pokémon. While it did not contain any description, it is speculated to be a teaser for the Nothing Phone 3, corroborating previous reports that the handset may bear the codename Arcanine.

A recently leaked email allegedly sent by Nothing CEO Carl Pei mentioned Nothing's plans for 2025, which includes a “landmark” launch. Alongside, it also confirmed the moniker of the company's upcoming flagship phone and it will indeed be known as the Nothing Phone 3. The purported device is tipped to launch in Q1 2025 as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2. The phone is said to be the first step towards offering an AI-powered platform and it would be possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface.