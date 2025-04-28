CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2 and CMD Buds 2 Plus TWS earphones were launched in India on Monday. They support up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to offer a total battery life of more than 61 hours, together with their respective cases. The new headsets are compatible with the Nothing X app and support dual-device connectivity. They come with a similar design language to the CMF Buds Pro 2 headsets, which were unveiled in the country in July 2024.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus Price in India

CMF Buds 2a price in India is set at Rs. 2,199, while the CMF Buds 2 and the CMF Buds 2 Plus cost Rs. 2,699 and Rs. 3,299, respectively. They will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The CMF Buds 2a and Buds 2 are offered in Dark Grey and Orange shades. The former comes in an additional Light Grey shade, while the Buds 2 come in a Light Green colourway. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are listed with Blue and Light Grey colour options.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus Features

The CMF Buds 2a are equipped with 12.4mm Bio-Fibre drivers that have Dirac Tuning. The CMF Buds 2, on the other hand, have 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning as well as N52 magnets. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus come with 12mm LCP drivers with LDAC support and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. They support a customised Personal Sound hearing profile through a "precise pure tone audiometry test."

CMF Buds 2 (left) and CMF Buds 2a (right)

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF says that the entry-level Buds 2a support up to 42dB ANC, and ships with a transparency mode. The base CMF Buds 2 support up to 48dB hybrid ANC, while the Plus variant supports up to 50dB ANC with a Smart Adaptive Mode.

All new TWS headsets of the CMF Buds 2 series are equipped with Wind Noise Reduction 3.0, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 and call noise reduction features. The CMF Buds 2a carry 4HD mics with Clear Voice Technology support, while the vanilla and Plus options have six HD mic units, each with Clear Voice Technology 3.0. All three headsets support the Spatial Audio effect as well.

The CMF Buds 2 series TWS earphones support up to 110ms of low-latency mode. They are compatible with the Nothing X app and support dual-device connectivity. The entry-level CMF Buds have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the base and Plus versions have an IP55 rating.

The cases of all three TWS earphones house a 460mAh battery. The CMF Buds 2a have a 43mAh cell in each earbud, while the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus carry a 53mAh battery. Without ANC, the CMF Buds 2a earphones are said to last for up to eight hours and can last for around 35.5 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge enables up to five and a half hours of playback.

The CMF Buds 2 are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 and a half hours and up to 55 hours with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to seven and a half hours of playback time. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus earphones are said to last for up to 14 hours on a single charge and up to 61 and a half hours with the case. With a 10-minute quick charge, the Plus version can offer a playback of up to eight and a half hours.