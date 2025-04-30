Technology News
Nothing Updates Essential Space With Reminder Detail Page, Faster AI Responses

Nothing says the Essential Space update doesn't require an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 12:48 IST
Nothing Updates Essential Space With Reminder Detail Page, Faster AI Responses

Nothing introduced the dedicated Essential Key with the Phone 3a handsets

Highlights
  • Nothing's Essential Space update will require active Wi-Fi connectivity
  • The update does not require and OTA upgrade
  • The latest Essential Space update adds bug fixes and improvements
Nothing has released a new update for Essential Space, which is available on its Nothing Phone 3a series and CMF Phone 2 Pro phones. The update is claimed to bring improvements to the existing features. Previously, the company updated the Essential Space with support for capturing images with the device's camera. Recent reports suggested that Nothing could soon bring a new subscription for access to select Essential Space features. Some users have recently reported that there is likely a monthly processing limit for the AI-backed feature.

Nothing's New Essential Space Update

Nothing said in an X post that it has released a new Essential Space update, which is claimed to be "faster, more stable and intuitive." The update also enables users to edit their to-do lists. The company revealed that the update adds a new detailed reminder page, which allows users to edit the time and content of their reminders.

The latest Essential Space update is claimed to ensure faster AI response time with fewer delays. The company further says that the update improves the stability and performance of the feature, adding that it comes with bug fixes and other improvements.

The UK-based technology firm noted that the Essential Space update does not require an OTA (over-the-air) upgrade. Once the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network, the Essential Space will be updated automatically via the Google Play store.

Nothing has recently added the Camera Capture functionality to the Essential Key. It enabled the key to capture important information, and these images are stored in the Essential Space, instead of the gallery app.

A recent report claimed that Nothing may introduce paywalled features or access to select AI-backed features on the Essential Space based on subscription fees. Some users have recently spotted a monthly processing limit on the Essential Space. The feature, with a dedicated key, was introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a handsets earlier this year.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

Sucharita Ganguly
