Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a have been recently spotted on multiple certification websites, including EEC, TDRA, and BIS in Europe, the UAE, and India, hinting at their imminent launch in select global markets. The smartphones are expected to be launched by the Carl Pei-led tech firm in early March. Ahead of the launch announcement, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications. Separately, the colour options and storage configurations of the two phones have surfaced online.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Specifications, Storage Configurations (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claims that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset was reportedly listed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and one prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz.

🚨 Nothing 4a Pro (A069) spotted on Geekbench 👀



Here's what the listing reveals:

• Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

– 1× 2.71GHz

– 3× 2.40GHz

– 4× 1.80GHz

• Adreno 810 GPU

• 12GB RAM variant tested

• Android 16 out of the box



Will Nothing price it aggressively under ₹30K or push it… pic.twitter.com/8gq5tCoK3r — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2026

The phone was also spotted with 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro reportedly managed to score 707 points in the single precision test, 1,077 points in the half precision test, and 1,265 points in the quantised test.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the storage and colour options of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, while claiming that the lineup will be launched by the UK-based smartphone maker in select global markets soon.

Both models are expected to be available for purchase in 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. While the standard model might arrive in Black and White shades, the Pro variant could be offered in Black and Silver colourways.

This comes shortly after Nothing teased the launch of an “(a)” branded device, which is expected to be the Nothing Phone 4a series. The company hinted that the lineup could be available in Blue, Pink, Black, White, and Yellow colour options.

While the tech firm has yet to reveal the exact launch date, a report recently highlighted that the Nothing Phone 4a series will be unveiled in select global markets on March 5. Moreover, it is said to be equipped with UFS 3.1 internal storage, while packing a slightly larger battery.