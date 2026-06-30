The Nothing Phone 4b is scheduled to launch in India next week. Leading up to its unveiling, the company has been teasing various details about the upcoming handset. Slated to replace the Nothing Phone 4a as the new entry-level Nothing smartphone in India, the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b is confirmed to be powered by an undisclosed Snapdragon chipset. Moreover, the marketing material suggests that the handset will carry a dual camera setup and the Glyph Bar interface on the back. A week before its debut, the purported real-life images of the Nothing Phone 4b have surfaced online, showing the phone in three more colour options, while revealing its key specifications and features.

Nothing Phone 4b Colour Options, Key Specifications (Expected)

YouTuber Almighty Tech (@almightytech12) posted the purported real-life images of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b in a post on X (via GSMArena). While the company has already confirmed that the handset will go on sale in India in a blue colourway, the images show the Nothing Phone 4b in black, purple, and white colour options.

The London-based smartphone maker has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4b will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon SoC. The leaked images indicate that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The phone might also ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nothing Phone 4b was spotted with the Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16.

The Nothing Phone 4b is shown to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED touchscreen, with a centred hole punch display cutout. For optics, the Noting Phone 4b will carry a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera, the leaked images suggest. Moreover, the soon-to-be-launched phone appears with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the Carl Pei-led tech firm. The Nothing Phone 4b is set to launch in India on July 7 at 3:30 pm IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Nothing India Co-Founder and President, Akis Evangelidis, recently revealed that the new ‘B' series will be positioned below the existing ‘A' series devices.

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