Realme is all set to unveil the Realme GT Neo 6 SE later this week. The Chinese smartphone brand has posted multiple teasers on its social media handle to reveal the design and specifications of the upcoming phone. It has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Realme GT Neo 6 SE via its official online store in China. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is teased to come with an 8T LTPO OLED screen and a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE will launch on April 11. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Realme is also teasing the design and specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. The handset is also up for pre-orders in China. It is seen flaunting a slightly curved display with minimal bezels, a hole punch cutout in the centre, and a dual-tone back panel.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to feature BOE's 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a mind-blowing peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The display will offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The screen also has Greenfield AI eye protection and AI gaming eye protection. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC alongside LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The gaming-focused Realme GT Neo 6 SE is claimed to deliver 59.5 frames per second while playing Genshin Impact. It is said to come with a three-dimensional cooling system with nine layers of heat dissipation materials and a 10014mm square double-layer vapour chamber area. For optics, it will get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE will come with improvements over the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. The latter was released in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

