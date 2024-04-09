Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display

Realme GT Neo 6 SE will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 18:56 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 SE will feature a dual tone design

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
  • It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE has a three-dimensional cooling system
Advertisement

Realme is all set to unveil the Realme GT Neo 6 SE later this week. The Chinese smartphone brand has posted multiple teasers on its social media handle to reveal the design and specifications of the upcoming phone. It has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Realme GT Neo 6 SE via its official online store in China. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is teased to come with an 8T LTPO OLED screen and a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE will launch on April 11. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Realme is also teasing the design and specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. The handset is also up for pre-orders in China. It is seen flaunting a slightly curved display with minimal bezels, a hole punch cutout in the centre, and a dual-tone back panel.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to feature BOE's 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a mind-blowing peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The display will offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The screen also has Greenfield AI eye protection and AI gaming eye protection. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC alongside LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The gaming-focused Realme GT Neo 6 SE is claimed to deliver 59.5 frames per second while playing Genshin Impact. It is said to come with a three-dimensional cooling system with nine layers of heat dissipation materials and a 10014mm square double-layer vapour chamber area. For optics, it will get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE will come with improvements over the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. The latter was released in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme GT Neo 6 SE Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ola to Shutdown Operations in UK, Australia, New Zealand; to Focus on India Business

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of April 15 Debut
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  3. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  5. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  6. New Crypto Debit Card Launched by 1inch, Mastercard
  7. iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
  8. Microsoft Thinks These Surface Laptops Can Beat Apple's M3 MacBook Air
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Messages Could Show a New Pop-Up Warning When Users Click on Links From Unknown Senders: Report
  3. Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  4. Paytm Payments Bank CEO Surinder Chawla Resigns
  5. Redmi Tablet, ANC Earphones, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display
  7. Google’s Private Space Feature for Android 15 Will Let Users Hide Apps With a Separate Account: Report
  8. Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware M16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs in India
  9. Ola to Shutdown Operations in UK, Australia, New Zealand; to Focus on India Business
  10. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »