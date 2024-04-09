Technology News

Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch

Realme P1 5G series phones will support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 17:44 IST
Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 5G is confirmed to launch in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red shades

  • Realme P1 5G models are confirmed to sport 120Hz displays
  • The base Realme P1 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset
  • The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
Realme P1 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on April 15. The lineup will include the Realme P1 5G and a Realme P1 Pro 5G. The company has previously teased the price ranges and a few key features of the upcoming handsets. The phones will come with TUV-certified displays and a Rainwater Touch feature. Both smartphones are also confirmed to support wired SuperVOOC charging. Realme has now revealed the complete design and the colour options of the Realm P1 series. 

The Realme P1 5G series design has been revealed via the Flipkart microsite and Realme India product pages. The base Realme P1 5G is confirmed to launch in India in two colour options - Peacock Green and Phoenix Red. Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be offered in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades. These models are seen with a glossy finish rear panel carrying a distinct pattern.

realme p1 pro 5g realme inline p1pro5g

Realme P1 Pro 5G will launch in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Both Realme P1 5G series models will feature a large, slightly raised, circular rear camera module, similar to the luxury watch-inspired design that the Realme 12 series of handsets. The vanilla Realme P1 5G will feature three rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit and a flat AMOLED display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot.

The Realme P1 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is seen with dual rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit and a curved AMOLED display with very slim bezels with a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor. Both handsets in the lineup are confirmed to be equipped with the Rainwater Touch feature which is said to allow users to navigate the phones with wet hands or in the rain.

Realme P1 5G is confirmed to launch with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India and will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness level and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a seven-layer VC cooling system. 

Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G, set to be priced under Rs. 20,000, will come with a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness level, ProXDR support, and TUV certification. It is confirmed to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 3D VC cooling system, a 5,000mAh battery, and a tactile engine. Both new handsets will support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
