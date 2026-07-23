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Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of AI-Agent Smartphone Debut

Nubia has already confirmed the NaviX Ultra branding and said it will feature the Doubao AI assistant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 23 July 2026 12:37 IST
Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of AI-Agent Smartphone Debut

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia NaviX Ultra is teased with an orange side button

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Highlights
  • Nubia NaviX Ultra may feature triple 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Nubia NaviX Ultra is tipped to get a 1.5K 144Hz flat display
  • Nubia NaviX Ultra could handle tasks across multiple apps
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Nubia NaviX Ultra AI-agent smartphone key specifications have surfaced online ahead of the handset's expected unveiling at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026, which kicks off from July 17 to July 20 in Shanghai. A fresh leak suggests the upcoming flagship will combine premium hardware with an AI-focused software experience, indicating upgrades across performance, battery life, display, and cameras. Nubia has so far only confirmed the smartphone's name, design and AI assistant, while the latest information offers a clearer look at its expected hardware ahead of the official announcement.

Nubia NaviX Ultra Leak Hints at Flagship Specifications Ahead of Official Debut

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese), the Nubia NaviX Ultra is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is tipped to have a centred hole punch cutout and evenly sized bezels, with the leak suggesting they could be the slimmest ever seen on a Nubia smartphone.

The Nubia NaviX Ultra handset is also expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 7,100mAh battery. If accurate, the battery capacity would rank among the largest offered on a flagship smartphone.

Camera hardware on the Nubia NaviX Ultra could include three 50-megapixel sensors on the rear, although the tipster did not identify the individual sensors. The setup is expected to cover standard, ultra-wide and telephoto photography, while a 50-megapixel front-facing camera could handle selfies and video calls.

The Nubia NaviX Ultra has been designed around four AI functions, including natural language understanding, contextual memory, real-world task execution and data protection. The phone is said to rely on a system-level GUI Agent architecture capable of recognising on-screen information and interacting with compatible applications through MCP and A2A protocols instead of simulating touch inputs.

The AI assistant is expected to complete tasks spanning multiple applications from a single voice or text command. The tipster also claims Nubia is preparing the smartphone for commercial availability, although the company has yet to announce its launch date.

Nubia has already confirmed that its first AI-agent smartphone will be called the NaviX Ultra. The company has also revealed the handset's exterior design and confirmed that it will ship with the Doubao AI assistant. Official teasers show a pill-shaped rear camera island, a centred punch-hole display and an orange side key. Nubia has also confirmed Black, Pink, Purple, and White colour options.

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Further reading: Nubia NaviX Ultra, Nubia NaviX Ultra Features, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of AI-Agent Smartphone Debut
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