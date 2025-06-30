AI+ smartphone brand, owned by Madhav Sheth-led NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is all set to launch its smartphones in India next week. The first two models — Pulse and Nova 5G — will be available on Flipkart. The online marketplace and AI+ have shared new teasers confirming the design and specifications of the new smartphones ahead of their launch. The Nova 5G and Pulse are confirmed to ship with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The AI+ Nova 5G is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset,

AI+ announced via an X post that the Pulse and Nova 5G will launch on July 8. The launch will take place at 12:30pm IST, and handsets will go on sale through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes and Shopsy. They are confirmed carry a starting price tag of Rs. 5,000.

AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G Specifications

Flipkart has created a dedicated Webpage to tease some of the key features of the upcoming Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones. They are confirmed to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Nova 5G is teased to be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

Both AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup alongside a single flash. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

The brand is yet to reveal further details of the phone, but tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims that the Nova 5G will use a 6nm Unisoc T8200 chipset. The Pulse 4G, on the other hand, could feature a 12nm Unisoc T7250 chipset.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, led by former Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, unveiled the AI+ brand in May. The AI+ smartphones are claimed to be designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in India.

