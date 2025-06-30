Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Smartphones to Launch in India on July 8; Price Range, Specifications Teased

AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Smartphones to Launch in India on July 8; Price Range, Specifications Teased

AI+ Pulse 4G is expected to run on a Unisoc T7250 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 11:17 IST
AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Smartphones to Launch in India on July 8; Price Range, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: AI+

AI+ Nova 5G is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset

Highlights
  • AI+ Nova 5G and Pulse are confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • New AI+ smartphones will get a dual rear camera unit
  • They are teased to start at Rs. 5,000
Advertisement

AI+ smartphone brand, owned by Madhav Sheth-led NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is all set to launch its smartphones in India next week. The first two models — Pulse and Nova 5G — will be available on Flipkart. The online marketplace and AI+ have shared new teasers confirming the design and specifications of the new smartphones ahead of their launch. The Nova 5G and Pulse are confirmed to ship with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The AI+ Nova 5G is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset,

AI+ announced via an X post that the Pulse and Nova 5G will launch on July 8. The launch will take place at 12:30pm IST, and handsets will go on sale through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes and Shopsy. They are confirmed carry a starting price tag of Rs. 5,000.

AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G Specifications 

Flipkart has created a dedicated Webpage to tease some of the key features of the upcoming Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones. They are confirmed to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Nova 5G is teased to be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

Both AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup alongside a single flash. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

The brand is yet to reveal further details of the phone, but tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims that the Nova 5G will use a 6nm Unisoc T8200 chipset. The Pulse 4G, on the other hand, could feature a 12nm Unisoc T7250 chipset.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, led by former Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, unveiled the AI+ brand in May. The AI+ smartphones are claimed to be designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI Plus, AI Plus Nova 5G, Nova 5G Price, AI Plus Nova 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO 13 to Be Available in a New Green Colour Option in India on July 4

Related Stories

AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Smartphones to Launch in India on July 8; Price Range, Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »