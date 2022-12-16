Technology News
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: All Details

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will come in a Moonstone Black colour option.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 December 2022 13:06 IST
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Shop Disney

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle will come with three Marvel-themed goodies.

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will have an Iron Man-themed mobile case
  • OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch exclusively on Red Cable Club
  • It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition India launch has been confirmed. The special edition handset from the Chinese smartphone company will arrive exclusively on the OnePlus Red Cable Club between December 17 and 19, 2022. Not only will the smartphone be a special edition but it will also come with Marvel-themed goodies, which was teased by the company in a tweet. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched earlier this year in August with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, for the special edition, the company has collaborated with Marvel Studios.

The upcoming OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition has also been spotted on ShopDisney.in website, giving a sneak peek into the design and goodies. According to a report by Android Headlines, OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will come with 3 Marvel-themed exclusive accessories.

The box will contain one Iron Man-themed mobile case, a Captain America-themed pop-socket and a Black Panther-themed phone stand. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is priced at Rs. 55,999 on the above-mentioned website for a 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configuration.

As stated above, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched in August this year. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

For optics, the OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixels Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS support and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixels macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 16-megapixels front shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It comes equipped with a 4800mAh battery, with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: All Details
