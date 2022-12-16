OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition India launch has been confirmed. The special edition handset from the Chinese smartphone company will arrive exclusively on the OnePlus Red Cable Club between December 17 and 19, 2022. Not only will the smartphone be a special edition but it will also come with Marvel-themed goodies, which was teased by the company in a tweet. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched earlier this year in August with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, for the special edition, the company has collaborated with Marvel Studios.

The upcoming OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition has also been spotted on ShopDisney.in website, giving a sneak peek into the design and goodies. According to a report by Android Headlines, OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will come with 3 Marvel-themed exclusive accessories.

The box will contain one Iron Man-themed mobile case, a Captain America-themed pop-socket and a Black Panther-themed phone stand. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is priced at Rs. 55,999 on the above-mentioned website for a 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configuration.

As stated above, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched in August this year. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

For optics, the OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixels Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS support and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixels macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 16-megapixels front shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It comes equipped with a 4800mAh battery, with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.