Realme 10 Pro 5G was unveiled in India last week along with the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and is set to go on sale in the country for the first time today. The latest 5G offering from Realme comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants and will be available in three colour options. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro 5G will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage configurations priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. Customers can avail of an introductory offer that reduces the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000, via the company's online store and Flipkart, while using select bank cards. Further users can also avail no Cost EMI for up to 6 months on Flipkart.

The handset will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants, like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, based on 6nm process technology.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel ProLight Camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera sensor. The handset also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, according to the company.

It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone also gets a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Additionally, the smartphone has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.