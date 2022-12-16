Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 11:57 IST
Realme 10 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in two storage configurations

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The handset sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Realme 10 Pro 5G was unveiled in India last week along with the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and is set to go on sale in the country for the first time today. The latest 5G offering from Realme comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants and will be available in three colour options. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro 5G will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage configurations priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. Customers can avail of an introductory offer that reduces the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000, via the company's online store and Flipkart, while using select bank cards. Further users can also avail no Cost EMI for up to 6 months on Flipkart.

The handset will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants, like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, based on 6nm process technology.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel ProLight Camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera sensor. The handset also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, according to the company.

It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone also gets a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Additionally, the smartphone has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. 

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India, Realme, Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Meta Takes Down Indian Firm CyberRoot Risk Advisory's Accounts Along With 900 Chinese Fake Accounts
Featured video of the day
Use Google Docs Offline: Here’s How

Related Stories

Realme 10 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Update
  6. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: Details
  7. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  8. iOS 16.2 Update Adds 5G Support in India, Apple Music Sing
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  10. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Countdown Sale 2022: Best Deals on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Games
  2. Stuffcool 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for Apple Devices Launched: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta Update: All Details
  4. Apple Plans to Unveil 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023: Report
  5. Spider-Man 2 Out Autumn 2023 on PS5, Insomniac Games Reveals
  6. Realme 10s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme 10 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: All Details
  9. Meta Takes Down Indian Firm CyberRoot Risk Advisory's Accounts Along With 900 Chinese Fake Accounts
  10. Henry Cavill to Star in Warhammer 40,000 Series at Amazon Prime Video: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.