OnePlus 11 is set to launch in China on January 4. In addition, the Shenzhen company has revealed that this 2023 flagship will arrive in India on February 7 along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. OnePlus previously teased the black and green colour options of this smartphone. Now, supposed live images of its black variant have surfaced. The images suggest a textured rear panel with a matte finish. The OnePlus 11 could feature a flat display as well, unlike recent flagships that mostly feature curved screens.

The supposed OnePlus 11 live images were included in a 91Mobiles report. The handset appears to get a flat screen with a hole-punch slot in the top-left corner. This OnePlus smartphone could come with an Always-On Display (AOD) feature.

Its rear panel appears to sport a textured look with a matte finish. There is a circular camera module housing three image sensors. OnePlus is teaming up with Hasselblad for these cameras like its previous flagship iterations.

The OnePlus 11 is confirmed to launch in China on January 4. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus has also revealed that its base model will get 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will debut in China.

The company has scheduled a launch event in India to unveil the OnePlus 11 on February 7. As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will also debut at this event.

A recent TENAA listing suggests that the OnePlus 11 may feature a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) resolution. It may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The handset may be 8.53mm thin and weigh about 205g.

