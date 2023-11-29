Technology News
OnePlus 12 will be equipped with the Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will be available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Ongoing flagship smartphones provide around 2,600 nits of peak brightness
  • OnePlus 12 will launch in China on December 5
  • OnePlus 12 is said to have the world's first 2K oriental screen
OnePlus 12 will go official in China on December 5. While we await the official launch event, the Chinese smartphone brand has released multiple teasers to disclose the key specifications of the upcoming handset. The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to come with a 2K resolution display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Further, it will have a Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus has put out new teasers revealing key details about the display of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo. The ProXDR display is claimed to deliver up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The ongoing flagship smartphones provide around 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The panel on the iPhone 14 Pro Max goes as high as 2,000 nits, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen is rated to deliver up to 1,750 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, th upcoming Redmi K70 Pro's display is confirmed to offer up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness,

Further, the OnePlus 12 is said to have the world's first 2K oriental screen. The ProXDR display also boasts A+ certification from DisplayMate. The phone has also been confirmed to pack up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The brand has officially revealed the camera sensors that would be used on the OnePlus 12 and states that they are all flagship-level. The OnePlus 12 will have a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel Sony LYT-808 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. It is to be noted that the OnePlus 11 also has a 48-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX581 camera with autofocus.

The OnePlus 12 will be launched in China on December 5 at 2:30pm local time (12:0pm IST) following the company's 10th anniversary celebrations on December 4. The handset is currently up for pre-reservations in China via the company's official online store and JD.com. It is confirmed to be available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options (translated from Chinese).

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus 12. It will include an in-built new generation X-axis motor for gaming. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
