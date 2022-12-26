Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listing, Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider

OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listing, Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2022 13:39 IST
OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listing, Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G will debut in China on January 4

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G's India launch will take place on February 7
  • It is likely to come in two RAM options
  • OnePlus 11 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in China on January 4 and is set to debut in India later on February 7. Ahead of its launch, the handset has purportedly surfaced on China's TENAA offering a glimpse into the design and key specifications of the device. The OnePlus 11 5G appears to have a hole-punch display design and multi-camera setup on the back. It also seems to have a green finish, which is a common characteristic among all OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The TENAA listing with early photos of the OnePlus 11 5G was spotted by MySmartPrice. The front of the phone suggests a left-aligned hole-punch display design. The positioning of the hole punch cutout is notably different to what we have seen on previous OnePlus devices. The back view suggests its triple camera setup arranged on a circular shaped island alongside an LED flash. There is an alert slider and power button on the right spine, while the volume rocker is arranged on the left spine.

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in China on January 4. The smartphone will go official in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7. OnePlus has revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is teased to come with Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.

A previous TENAA listing had disclosed the specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G. It could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display with a colour depth of 1073.74 million. It is listed to come in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 11 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor. The listing suggested a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the handset. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery as well.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Promotional Images Suggest Design: Report
Samsung Galaxy F23 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listing, Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  3. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  4. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  5. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  10. Avatar 2 Box Office Crosses $600 Million in a Week
#Latest Stories
  1. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  4. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Teased to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. Indian DeFi-Enthusiasts Call FTX Collapse ‘Good on Macro Level’, Here’s Why
  7. Twitter Blue Users' Replies Will Now Get Priority Ranking in Conversations: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
  10. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.