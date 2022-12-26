OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in China on January 4 and is set to debut in India later on February 7. Ahead of its launch, the handset has purportedly surfaced on China's TENAA offering a glimpse into the design and key specifications of the device. The OnePlus 11 5G appears to have a hole-punch display design and multi-camera setup on the back. It also seems to have a green finish, which is a common characteristic among all OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The TENAA listing with early photos of the OnePlus 11 5G was spotted by MySmartPrice. The front of the phone suggests a left-aligned hole-punch display design. The positioning of the hole punch cutout is notably different to what we have seen on previous OnePlus devices. The back view suggests its triple camera setup arranged on a circular shaped island alongside an LED flash. There is an alert slider and power button on the right spine, while the volume rocker is arranged on the left spine.

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in China on January 4. The smartphone will go official in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7. OnePlus has revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is teased to come with Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.

A previous TENAA listing had disclosed the specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G. It could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display with a colour depth of 1073.74 million. It is listed to come in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 11 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor. The listing suggested a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the handset. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery as well.

