OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to be launched in India today (January 23). The launch event, called Smooth Beyond Belief, will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and OnePlus' official website. The physical event will be held in New Delhi. Both smartphones have already been launched in China in December 2023, and this event will bring the handsets to the global markets, including India. The full specifications of both the Oneplus 12 and the OnePlus 12R are already known. The former will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset while the latter will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R launch details, expected price

The OnePlus 12 launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST. The virtual event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel, the company's other social media handles on Facebook and X, as well as its official website. You can also watch the event below via the embedded stream.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 12 might start at Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM. The 16GB RAM variant could cost users Rs. 69,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is tipped to start at the price of Rs. 39,999. While the OnePlus 12 is believed to go on sale on January 30, the OnePlus 12R could go on sale in February. The handsets will go on sale via Amazon.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to carry similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart. In China, the smartphone features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope zoom lens. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging.

OnePlus 12R specifications

Just like the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R has also been launched in China. The Chinese variant features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus 12R also sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications

Alongside the two smartphones, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Buds 3 earphones at the event. The earphones have also been launched in China, and the Chinese variant feature 10.5mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) support, and a 58mAh battery for the earbuds along with an additional battery capacity of 520mAh in the charging case.

The company claims a battery backup of 6.5 hours with ANC and 10 hours without it on the OnePlus Buds 3. The case is said to offer an additional 44 hours of playtime.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.