OnePlus 12 Price in India Accidentally Leaked on Amazon Ahead of January 23 Launch

OnePlus 12 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2024 19:17 IST
OnePlus 12 Price in India Accidentally Leaked on Amazon Ahead of January 23 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China in December last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit
  • It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery
  • OnePlus 12 will go on sale in India via Amazon
OnePlus 12 will be launched on January 23 in India alongside the OnePlus 12R. Ahead of the formal debut, Amazon India may have accidentally revealed the price of the flagship smartphone. However, the e-commerce giant immediately deleted the pricing, but a tipster has managed to grab a screenshot of the listing. The OnePlus 12 was initially introduced in China. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) spotted the price listing of the OnePlus 12 on Amazon. As per the screenshot posted by the tipster, the price will start from Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. However, the price details of the handset are not there on the Amazon listing of the handset at the time of writing this article.

The OnePlus 12 will be announced in global markets including India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. The OnePlus 12R will also debut alongside.

The OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China in December last year with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colourways in China.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar specifications to that of the model launched in China. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front camera. It carries up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 Price in India, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 12 Price, Amazon India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details

