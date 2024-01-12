OnePlus 12 will be launched on January 23 in India alongside the OnePlus 12R. Ahead of the formal debut, Amazon India may have accidentally revealed the price of the flagship smartphone. However, the e-commerce giant immediately deleted the pricing, but a tipster has managed to grab a screenshot of the listing. The OnePlus 12 was initially introduced in China. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) spotted the price listing of the OnePlus 12 on Amazon. As per the screenshot posted by the tipster, the price will start from Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. However, the price details of the handset are not there on the Amazon listing of the handset at the time of writing this article.

The OnePlus 12 will be announced in global markets including India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. The OnePlus 12R will also debut alongside.

The OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China in December last year with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colourways in China.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar specifications to that of the model launched in China. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front camera. It carries up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.