OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 12 price in China starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700).

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 16:17 IST
OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen
  • The phone runs on Android-14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box
  • The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support
OnePlus 12 was launched by the company in China on Tuesday, as the first smartphone from the company to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It sports a 2K LTPO AMOLED screen that is claimed to support a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup that includes Sony's advanced LYT-808 sensor as well as a 3x periscope telephoto camera. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

OnePlus 12 price, availability

OnePlus 12 price in China is set at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can also purchase the handset in 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB variants priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively.

The top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400). The OnePlus 12 will be sold in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options and is available for pre-order in China. The phone is expected to debut in other markets — including India — in January 2024.

OnePlus 12 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 12 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The company has equipped its flagship smartphone with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.6 aperture, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom and an f/2.6 aperture. Finally, the phone has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus 12 is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

It packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 has a IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 164.3x75.8x9.15mm and weighs 220g, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 price, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus
