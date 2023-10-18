OnePlus 12 could be equipped with the brightest display on a smartphone in the coming months, according to details of another flagship smartphone recently leaked by a tipster. The purported successor to the OnePlus 11 is expected to make its debut with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The Chinese smartphone maker could launch the OnePlus 12 with an OLED display that is brighter than both the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to details leaked by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on Twitter citing information obtained from Samsung Display, the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 model will be equipped with an 'M13' display with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology — and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. These specifications will remain the same for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — aside from the screen's resolution.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro which offer peak brightness levels of 2,000 nits and 2,400 nits, respectively. However, even the Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be as bright as the next flagship phone from OnePlus.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) recently leaked some of the display specifications of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 will offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. This is an impressive upgrade from the smartphone maker's existing flagship model, the OnePlus 11, which only supports a maximum of 1,300 nits of brightness.

In addition to the improved brightness levels, OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 6.82-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels. The handset will also offer support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming when it is used in low light scenarios, according to the details shared by the tipster.

