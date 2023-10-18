Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest

The display on the OnePlus 12 might be brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest

The OnePlus 12 could offer double the peak brightness levels of the OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is said to offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits
  • Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer 2,500 nits peak brightness
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits
OnePlus 12 could be equipped with the brightest display on a smartphone in the coming months, according to details of another flagship smartphone recently leaked by a tipster. The purported successor to the OnePlus 11 is expected to make its debut with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The Chinese smartphone maker could launch the OnePlus 12 with an OLED display that is brighter than both the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to details leaked by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on Twitter citing information obtained from Samsung Display, the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 model will be equipped with an 'M13' display with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology — and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. These specifications will remain the same for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — aside from the screen's resolution.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro which offer peak brightness levels of 2,000 nits and 2,400 nits, respectively. However, even the Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be as bright as the next flagship phone from OnePlus.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) recently leaked some of the display specifications of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 will offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. This is an impressive upgrade from the smartphone maker's existing flagship model, the OnePlus 11, which only supports a maximum of 1,300 nits of brightness.

In addition to the improved brightness levels, OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 6.82-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels. The handset will also offer support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming when it is used in low light scenarios, according to the details shared by the tipster.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 display specifications, Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
 
 

