OnePlus 13 Camera Specifications Tipped; May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Sensors

OnePlus 13 could get 50-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to be fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • It could go official in November
OnePlus 13 is expected to go official towards the end of this year, but there have been a couple of rumours about its specifications. Recently, an early leaked render of the alleged handset showed us an all-new design with a revamped rear camera unit. Now a tipster has shed some light on the camera specifications of the OnePlus 13. The telephoto and ultrawide sensors of the upcoming phone could be upgraded to 50-megapixel. Like the OnePlus 12, the upcoming phone is said to house a triple rear camera unit. The camera setup is believed to include Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 13 camera details leaked

Well known tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggests that the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel camera sensors. The telephoto lens is said to be a 50-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. The cameras are said to be tuned by Hasselblad.

For comparison, the OnePlus 12's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13 specifications: What we know so far

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The phone is believed to go official in November after Qualcomm's expected announcement of the new chipset in October. The handset is rumoured to get a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO display and an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner.

An early render that surfaced online in May suggested a redesigned camera module with Hasselblad logo for the OnePlus 13. It is likely to get a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners, instead of the circular island seen on the OnePlus 12. It is tipped to come with a 6,000mAh battery, backed by 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

 

