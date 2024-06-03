Technology News

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour option will go on sale on June 6.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 Glacial White will be available in sole 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 Glacial White colourway is priced at Rs. 64,999
  • The phone will be available online on Amazon and OnePlus website
  • The OnePlus 12 was launched in India and global markets in January
OnePlus 12 in Glacial White colour option has officially launched in India. The third colourway was teased and confirmed by the company on social media last week. The Glacial White variant can now be seen on the OnePlus India website. The handset was launched in January in the country and was available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options. It will arrive with the same specifications as the standard model and feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White price, availability

The smartphone will be available in a sole 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant and will be priced at Rs. 64,999. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour option will be available on Amazon, the company website, OnePlus Experience stores, and the official partner stores across India. The handset goes on sale starting June 6.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White specifications

As per the company website, the specifications of the smartphone will remain the same as the standard model. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White colourway will feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour option is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 skin. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The cameras are tuned by Hasselblad. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery powered by a 100W SuperVOOC wired charger. Additionally, it supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

