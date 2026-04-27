OnePlus is set to expand its accessory lineup alongside the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, which is confirmed to launch in China soon. The company has already revealed that the phone will pack a large 8,600mAh battery and support up to 120W wired fast charging. Ahead of the event, OnePlus has now confirmed that it will introduce two new fast chargers, offering higher output and improved compatibility, as part of its next-generation charging ecosystem.

OnePlus' New 120W, 100W Chargers: What We Know So Far

The company announced that it will launch two new fast chargers alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra at its April 28 event in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The lineup includes a "120W Small Square Bottle dual-port charger" and a "100W Small Square Bottle Pro charger" (both names translated from Chinese). Pre-orders for both chargers are currently live on the Oppo China e-store.

The 120W Small Square Bottle SuperVOOC charger is said to offer an upgrade over the older single-port design by adding a second port. It is claimed to deliver up to 120W when used with one device, and up to 125W combined output when both ports are active. OnePlus says it can charge the Ace 6 Ultra to about 68 percent in 30 minutes, based on internal testing.

The charger uses GaN technology to keep it compact despite the high output. Alongside the familiar small-square bottle design, OnePlus has refined the finish with a new excimer laser coating, said to improve grip and overall feel. The included cable uses a softer silicone material that is more flexible and comfortable to handle.

Alongside this, OnePlus is also introducing the 100W Small Square Bottle Pro Super Flash Charge GaN charger. It is said to support up to 100W charging and is built to work across both OnePlus devices and third-party hardware. The company says it can handle smartphones and even laptops with a single adapter.

The Pro model follows a similar compact design and also uses GaN technology. It ships with an upgraded soft-touch cable as well. While full details on supported charging protocols are not confirmed yet, it is expected to support multiple standards for wider compatibility.