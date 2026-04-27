The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series, comprising three models, was launched in India last month, weeks after its global debut. All the laptops in the lineup are powered by Intel's latest Panther Lake processors. Now, the South Korean tech giant appears to be preparing to launch a fourth model in the lineup, which could be powered by a Snapdragon X series processor. The purported Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge, the laptop has been listed on an e-commerce platform in Austria, revealing its price, key specifications, features, and design. It is expected to sport a 16-inch OLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Price, Specifications (Expected)

According to a listing by retailer Cyberport in Austria, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge will be priced at EUR 2,199 (about Rs. 2,43,000) for the configuration featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop could be available for purchase in at least a Light Blue colour option. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge might feature a Full-HD webcam

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Cyberport

In terms of specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge could ship with Windows 11 Home. It might sport a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, and an anti-glare coating. The laptop is also shown to feature a backlit keyboard.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4GHz, along with an Adreno GPU, a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, offering 80 TOPS, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of SSD for onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge might measure 355.4x12.3x250.4mm. The laptop is said to weigh about 1.55kg. It might also feature a fingerprint scanner for security.

The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge will sport a built-in Full-HD webcam. The list of I/O ports might include one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB 3.2 port, two USB 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroSD card reader. For wireless connectivity, it is said to support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop could be backed by a 61.8Wh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 22 hours of battery life.