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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Battery Capacity Revealed as Company Teases ‘Energy Concentration’ Chip

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will ship with Oppo’s latest Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 14:36 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Battery Capacity Revealed as Company Teases ‘Energy Concentration’ Chip

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will feature a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will support 120W wired fast charging
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be offered in two colour options
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will sport a 165Hz display
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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is scheduled to be launched in China next week, the tech firm recently announced. It is being positioned as a gaming smartphone, which will support 165 fps gaming on specific titles. Leading up to its unveiling in the country, the tech firm has been confirming various details about the smartphone, including its design, colour options, display features, and Wi-Fi chip. Now, the company has revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, along with the charging speed it will support. Moreover, the phone will be equipped with an Oppo-branded “Energy Concentration” (translated from Chinese) chip, which will help it offer longer battery life.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

The smartphone has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be equipped with an 8,600mAh battery, with support for 120W wired fast charging. The company claims that the handset will provide up to seven hours of gameplay on a single charge. Moreover, 10 minutes of charging is claimed to allow the smartphone to offer up to two hours of gameplay.

On top of this, the company has revealed that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be equipped with Oppo's “Glacier Battery Energy Concentration” chip, which helps in increasing the phone's battery life. The company claims that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will offer 200mAh more battery life in normal temperatures and 700mAh more backup in “extreme cold” temperatures, when compared to phones without this chip. Moreover, it is claimed to increase the lifespan of the battery while also ensuring smooth gaming even at lower battery levels.

Recently, the company revealed that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be available for purchase in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm (translated from Chinese) colour options, with the former sporting a 3D stereoscopic light on the rear panel. The handset will also feature the Lingxi Touch chip, offering up to 4,000Hz of instant touch sampling rate, which will be paired with the G2 Pro Wi-Fi chip.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to sport a 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) BOE display, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 450 ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision, Crystal Shield Glass protection, and HDR10+ support. Moreover, the phone will be equipped with a 360-degree gaming antenna system, comprising 11 high-performance antennas and five gaming antennas.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, and a dual-speaker system. The smartphone will also run on Oppo's latest ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is scheduled to be launched in China on April 28 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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