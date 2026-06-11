Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo laptop has been launched in India alongside the new Zephyrus G14 and G16 models. The ROG Zephyrus Duo features dual 16-inch touch displays and an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor. The ROG Zephyrus G16 runs on an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 is offered in Intel Core Ultra 9 processor options. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo and ROG Zephyrus G16 have a 90Wh battery. The ROG Zephyrus G14, in contrast, has a 73Wh battery.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 Price in India

The price of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo starts at Rs. 5,49,990, and the top-end version is priced at Rs. 6,99,990. The price of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 starts at Rs. 3,69,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16's price starts at Rs. 4,59,990.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo is set to go on sale through ROG, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and Asus Authorised retailers. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is confirmed to be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Eshop, ROG Stores, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, and other authorised retailers. The ROG Zephyrus G16 will go on sale through ROG stores, Eshop and ASUS Authorised retailers.

Customers pre-ordering new ROG Zephyrus series laptops will get benefits worth up to Rs. 27,299 at just Rs. 999, including a 2-year warranty extension and 3 years of accidental damage protection. There are no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, starting at Rs. 8,333 per month.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor alongside Intel's integrated NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. It carries 64GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo

This dual-screen gaming laptop features two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreen displays with 3K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panels offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has a MUX Switch. The laptop has a 320-degree hinge with five flexible operating modes. It uses ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal technology and a three fan architecture.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo has a backlit chiclet keyboard and a dedicated Copilot for accessing Microsoft's AI assistant. It features a 1080p full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition support. It has a four-speaker system comprising dual-force woofers and two tweeters. The audio setup is supported by Smart Amplifier Technology, Dolby Atmos support, AI noise-cancellation, and a built-in microphone array.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo has a 90Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery which can be charged using a 250W AC adapter. It weighs 2.82kg.

Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Specifications

The ROG Zephyrus G14 also ships with Windows 11 Home and can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, featuring Intel's integrated NPU that is claimed to be capable of offering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. It carries 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is also available in AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor option with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with 3K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a MUX Switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. It also features Asus' ROG Intelligent Cooling technology.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a backlit 1-zone RGB chiclet keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and a touchpad. This model also has a 1080p full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition. It has four speakers with dual-force woofers and two tweeters, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier Technology, AI noise cancellation, and a built-in microphone array.

This laptop has a 73Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery and is bundled with a 250W AC adapter. It measures 1.5Kg.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 ships with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor with Intel's integrated NPU. It runs on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory, 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 2.5K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel offers a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a MUX Switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology. It features a backlit 1-zone RGB chiclet keyboard, touchpad, and a dedicated Copilot key.

For video calls, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 1080p full-HD IR camera with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. It has a four-speaker system with dual-force woofers and two tweeters backed by Smart Amplifier Technology, Dolby Atmos support, AI-powered noise cancellation, and a built-in microphone array. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 90Wh four-cell lithium-ion battery. It weighs 1.95Kg.