Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business

Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said the company's annual revenue had declined nearly half a billion during last five years.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 June 2026 16:20 IST
Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox will also reportedly cut its marketing budget

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The layoffs will reportedly be implemented in July
  • CEO Asha Sharma said that Xbox was at 3 percent accountability margin
  • Xbox studios are overextended and not adequately funded, Sharma said
Advertisement

Microsoft is reportedly planning significant layoffs at its Gaming devision just as new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma plans a “reset” for the company over the next 100 days. The Xbox boss laid out the challenges facing the business on Wednesday, calling for an overhaul across content, services, and hardware in order to build the “number 1 gaming and entertainment company.” But the path to that reportedly leads through a major round of layoffs at the company.

Hours after Sharma shared a memo sent to Xbox staff detailing the need to “reset the business” over the next 100 days, Bloomberg reported that the company was planning “major” job cuts next month, along with cutting budgets across certain areas of the business, including marketing.

VoltXbox Discussion
Explore More...

It's unclear how many members of staff will be impacted by the planned layoffs, which are expected after June 30, the close of Microsoft's fiscal year, the report said, citing people familiar with the company's plans.

The Xbox parent is also reportedly planning to cut marketing budgets “significantly,” along with budgets across other parts of the business.

The reported layoffs would come as part of Xbox's larger strategy to turn around its ailing business under the new leadership of Sharma, who took over as CEO in February and has since made major calls to steady the ship. The Xbox boss slashed prices of Game Pass membership to stop losing paying subscribers; she spearheaded new branding for the platform and killed Microsoft's Gaming Copilot service; and she announced the return of console exclusives at the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend.

'This Cannot Continue,' Says Xbox Boss

These changes, however, are only the beginning. In her memo, where she did not mention impending layoffs, Sharma detailed a grim reality for the Xbox business — most crucially, the platform's declining revenue. The Xbox chief said the Gaming division was at 3 percent “accountability margin” — Microsoft's internal metric for profitability of its divisions.

The number stands in stark contrast to Microsoft's enterprise software divisions, which reportedly target 30 percent accountability margin. “My mandate is not 30 percent accountability margins, it's not enterprise software margins, it's to be the number one gaming and entertainment company, and what's what we're going to go do.” Sharma said in a recent Bloomberg interview.

And while 30 percent might not be the mandate, 3 percent is clearly not acceptable, as Sharma's memo outlined.

“We will end this fiscal year at about a 3 percent accountability margin, down year-over-year,” she told Xbox staff. “Excluding Activision Blizzard King, over the past five years, we have spent over $20 billion on ongoing investments in our content, platform, and hardware subsidy, but our annual revenue has declined nearly half a billion during that time. Going forward, this cannot continue.”

asha sharma xbox sharma

Asha Sharma appeared at the Xbox Games Showcase to announce the return of exclusive games
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Impacted Severely by Hardware Crisis

Sharma also detailed the challenges facing Xbox and the wider industry on the hardware front amidst severe memory and storage shortages and resulting component price hikes. In recent comments, the Xbox boss has said the company needed to change its hardware strategy beginning with Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox console.

“We are in a hardware component crisis. When I joined as CEO in February, the price we paid for console storage components was over 2x as high as we paid last fall. These costs have since doubled again. And as we plan for the 2027 holiday season, we expect another significant increase, taking us over 5x the prices we paid only two years earlier,” Sharma said in her memo.

“While the entire industry is facing a components crisis, we believe we have been impacted more greatly than many of our peers due to the choices we made over the last half decade. We are currently unable to make as many consoles as players want to buy, and we need a new business model and partnerships for hardware as we remain committed to Helix,” she added.

Sharma's comment suggests Xbox is open to tying up with third-party OEMs to make Xbox-branded hardware, much like the company's approach with the Asus ROG Ally handhelds. Sharma has previously said that most users weren't willing to spend in excess of a $1,000 for a new console generation, and so Xbox needed to be flexible in its hardware offerings.

Xbox Studios 'Overextended', Underfunded

The Xbox CEO also said that the company's game studios were “over extended” and admitted that its biggest franchises had not been “adequately funded” to compete with rivals. Xbox needed to reassess the balance of its content offerings and prioritise investment over the next five years, Sharma added.

One of Sharma's biggest decisions at Xbox has been the return of exclusive games on Xbox consoles, which was announced at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, where Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution were confirmed as console exclusives for the platform.

According to the Bloomberg report, a PS5 version of Gears of War: E-Day was in development before Sharma decided otherwise. Additionally, she also reportedly pulled a trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved planned for Sony's recent State of Play broadcast. The move could potentially damage the relationship between Sony and Microsoft, the report said.

Finally, Sharma said that Xbox had become “too reliant” on vendors to operate its systems and must be self-reliant in the future. “Going forward, we'll evolve and rebuild our stack and look at capabilities across all of Xbox and potential M&A to help us win in hardware, PC, mobile, and streaming,” she said.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Asha Sharma, Microsoft, Xbox Layoffs
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Reportedly Visit BIS Database; India Launch Seems Imminent
Vivo Y500 4G Could Launch Soon, Smartphone Gets Listed on Google Play Console

Related Stories

Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Marshall Stockwell III Debuts After 7 Years With a Replaceable Battery
  2. This OnePlus N Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026: How to Watch the World Cup Live on OTT, TV Channels
  4. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched in India Alongside Refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14
  5. Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch With This 'Upgraded' Dimensity Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Visit BIS Database Ahead of Launch
  7. Vi 5G Comes to More Cities; Services Restored on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 27 Might Let iPhone Users Boot Up Their Handset in a New macOS-Like Recovery Mode
  2. Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide-Screen Foldable Phone
  3. WhatsApp's Scheduled Messages Feature Leaks Ahead of Release, Might Offer Various Useful Capabilities
  4. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched in India Alongside Refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14: Price, Features
  5. Maa Hai Na OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch This Shilpa Shetty Starrer Reality Show?
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Launched in India Alongside Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 Models
  7. Vivo Y500 4G Could Launch Soon, Smartphone Gets Listed on Google Play Console
  8. Lock Upp Season 2 OTT Release Date: Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan Bring More Drama to This Reality Show
  9. Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Reportedly Visit BIS Database; India Launch Seems Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »