OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 13 was unveiled in China in October with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a Hasselblad-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The handset has been confirmed to launch in global markets outside China, including in India in January. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. The Indian and global variants of the smartphone are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterpart. Ahead of its launch in India, the OnePlus 13's availability details have now been confirmed.

OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India

The OnePlus 13 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon alongside the OnePlus India website, a live microsite on the e-commerce site has confirmed. The microsite reveals that the phone will ship in the country with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. The handset will be equipped with AI-backed imaging and note-taking features. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to the Chinese version.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

In China, the OnePlus 13 launched with a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 in the country and comes with an IP68+69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the OnePlus 13 carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom at the back. The phone gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired, 50W wireless, 5W reverse wired and 10W reverse wireless charging. For security, it is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In China, the OnePlus 13 price is set at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The global version is confirmed to arrive in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades. The latter will come with a vegan leather finish.

