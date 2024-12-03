Technology News
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for India and Global Debut in January 2025

OnePlus 13 will be offered in a micro-fibre vegan leather for improved hand feel and scuff resistance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for India and Global Debut in January 2025

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 sports a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will be available in Midnight Ocean and more colourways
  • The handset comes with an IP68+69-rated build
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 24GB of RAM
OnePlus 13 was launched in China on October 31 and is expected to make its debut in India and global markets soon. The company has now confirmed the launch timeline of its latest non-foldable flagship handset, and it will not arrive until the turn of the year. It is one of the first handsets to get Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood. OnePlus has equipped its smartphone with Hasselblad-tuned optics with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline

OnePlus 13 will be launched in India and globally in January 2025, the company has confirmed via a press release. The handset will be available for purchase in three colourways — Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. The latter will have a micro-fibre vegan leather for improved hand feel and scuff resistance, OnePlus says.

Further, the OnePlus 13 will have the latest IP68+69-rated build against dust and water ingress. More details about the handset will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The company has also put up a dedicated microsite for the phone's launch, which says “Coming Soon”. OnePlus is also running a “Notify Me” campaign with five milestones and rewards. Participants are also eligible for a OnePlus Bonus Drop at Rs. 11 upon completion of the campaign.

They can have a chance of winning OnePlus products worth Rs. 3,000 in addition to 500 Redcoins. The company is offering the OnePlus Travel Kit as part of the rewards.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

OnePlus 13 China variant sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It also gets an Adreno 830 GPU.

The handset is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (3x optical, 6x in-sensor, 120x digital) with OIS. It also gets a 32-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies.

The OnePlus 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). It also supports reverse wired (5W) and reverse wireless (10W) charging.

Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for India and Global Debut in January 2025
