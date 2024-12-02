Oppo's Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India recently. Oppo is expected to release the Find X8 Ultra as the third entrant in the lineup soon. Though there is no official information regarding the Ultra variant, a new leak has revealed some details about the phone. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It could feature a 2K display. The phone is said to go official in 2025.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Leaks

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a spectral red maple primary colour camera. This imaging technology has been employed in the recently launched Huawei Mate 70 series smartphones. The tipster further stated that the handset will be launched next year, and it will be available in an exclusive colour option.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is speculated to come with a 2K resolution display and dual periscope lens. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offer a large battery capacity. It could use BOE X2 LTPO OLED panel, which has a quad-curved-edge screen with rounded edges on all four sides.

Oppo Find X8 Series Price Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively.

Both the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and come with LTPO AMOLED screens. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 sensor. The Oppo Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 has a 5,630mAh silicon carbon battery, while the Pro model has a 5,910mAh battery. They support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. They also offer 10W reverse wireless charging support. They have IP68/ IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

