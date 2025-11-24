Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus 15R will be sold in India via Amazon and the company's online store in at least black and green colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 18:51 IST
OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15R has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R could be powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • OnePlus 15R might ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2 will succeed the 2023-launched Pad Go
Advertisement

OnePlus 15R India launch date has been announced by the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The upcoming handset, which will launch as the latest addition to the OnePlus 15 series, will be available in the country via Amazon and the company's online store. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's soon-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is teased to feature a dual rear camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will carry a single rear camera.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Will Be Sold in Two Colourways

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched in India on December 17. The OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colour options, while the OnePlus Pad 2 will be sold in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways. The handset will join the flagship OnePlus 15 model, which was introduced in India earlier this month. 

It will also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. OnePlus 15R will also carry dual rear cameras, housed inside a rectangular camera module. It will feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while sporting an unspecified button on the left side. It will ship with OxygenOS in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will feature stylus support, dubbed OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. It will be equipped with a single rear camera setup. The upcoming tablet will also ship with 5G connectivity. It will debut in the country as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in October 2023.

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be the global version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which will be unveiled in China soon. Moreover, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is scheduled to be launched on November 26. Apart from this, it is rumoured to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It might ship with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus 15R India Launch, OnePlus Pad Go 2 India Launch, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best AI Prompts to Plan Your Travel and Find the Perfect Holiday Gifts
How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Online Using Different Methods: A Step-By-Step Guide

Related Stories

OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  2. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  3. Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  5. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could See Exynos Chip Return Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2
  2. Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options
  3. Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly
  4. Red Magic 11 Air Listed on TENAA Database With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Watch GT 6 Launched in India With Up To 21 Days Battery Life, IP69 Rating: Price, Features
  6. Google Explains How AI Can Help You Find Better Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
  7. Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo S50 Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut; Will Arrive With Sony IMX882 Sensor
  9. Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Is Starting AI5 Chip Tape Out, to Scale AI Chipset Development
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Perplexity AI Alongside Bixby For More Complex Tasks, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »