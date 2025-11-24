OnePlus 15R India launch date has been announced by the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The upcoming handset, which will launch as the latest addition to the OnePlus 15 series, will be available in the country via Amazon and the company's online store. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's soon-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is teased to feature a dual rear camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will carry a single rear camera.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Will Be Sold in Two Colourways

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched in India on December 17. The OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colour options, while the OnePlus Pad 2 will be sold in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways. The handset will join the flagship OnePlus 15 model, which was introduced in India earlier this month.

It will also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. OnePlus 15R will also carry dual rear cameras, housed inside a rectangular camera module. It will feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while sporting an unspecified button on the left side. It will ship with OxygenOS in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will feature stylus support, dubbed OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. It will be equipped with a single rear camera setup. The upcoming tablet will also ship with 5G connectivity. It will debut in the country as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in October 2023.

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be the global version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which will be unveiled in China soon. Moreover, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is scheduled to be launched on November 26. Apart from this, it is rumoured to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It might ship with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.