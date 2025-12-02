OnePlus will hold a live keynote for the launch of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming products are scheduled to go official in India and the global markets on December 17. As per the company, the keynote event will take place in front of thousands of OnePlus Community members in India. OnePlus has also revealed several specifications of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch Keynote

The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched live at a keynote held in Bengaluru, India, on December 17, the company wrote in a press note. The live launch event will comprise thousands of OnePlus Community members and commemorate the brand's 12th anniversary.

It will also be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel and social media handle. The event is claimed to mark a return to live keynote events for OnePlus.

Alongside, the company also announced several specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2.

OnePlus 15R Specifications

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate — the same as the flagship OnePlus 15. As per the brand, it will have a 450PPI pixel density and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. OnePlus says the display supports a brightness range of 2 nits to 1,800 nits.

The upcoming handset will feature the brand's proprietary Detailmax Engine for computational photography. All three advanced technologies found in OnePlus 15 - Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine - are also present in OnePlus 15R.

For performance, OnePlus will equip the 15R with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. It is claimed to be the first handset to launch with this chipset and has been co-optimised with Qualcomm. The phone is also confirmed to have the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, meanwhile, is set to be introduced as the latest mid-range tablet from the brand. It is said to feature a 12.1-inch screen with a 2.8K resolution, 284PPI pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It also supports Dolby Vision and has TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification.

As per the brand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also feature the self-developed Open Canvas software for multitasking on a large display. It offers intuitive touch controls, using which users can activate split-screen mode and switch between multiple windows.