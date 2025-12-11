Technology News
James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Superman (2025), James Gunn’s emotional and action-packed reboot, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film stars David Corenswet and features a grounded, fresh take on Clark Kent.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 16:55 IST
James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: IMDb

Superman (2025) soars onto JioHotstar—Corenswet takes flight!

Highlights
  • Superman (2025) starts streaming on JioHotstar from December 11
  • Directed by James Gunn, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and N
  • Focuses on Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage and human life
Superman (2025) by James Gunn flies us down to earth with a daring new take on the Man of Steel that is packed with incredible emotion and fantastic action as Superman gains a new relevance for our 25th century. This incarnation constructs a more youthful and lost Clark Kent, trying to find his way in the world. As tensions ramp up worldwide and Superman is seen as a potential threat, the movie punches through its hero's struggle: divided between Kryptonian descent on one side and human upbringing on the other. Bringing warmth and heart to the group is his loyal super-dog, Krypto.

When and Where to Watch Superman (2025)

Superman (2025) began streaming in India on JioHotstar on December 11, 2025. A JioHotstar subscription is required.

Trailer and Plot of Superman (2025)

In the trailer, suspicion against Superman intensifies as he becomes a target for Lex Luthor, and Lois and Krypto remain his one source of hope. The tale is one of emotional conflict for Clark, mixing exciting action with a rebooted traditional theme of hope, courage, and second chances.

Cast and Crew of Superman (2025)

David Corenswet plays the role of Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The reboot, directed by James Gunn and written by Gunn, Jerry Siegel, and Joe Shuster, is a new chapter for the DC Universe under Gunn's control.

Reception of Superman (2025)

The movie has won fans and critics with its earnestness and its rock-solid take on traditional superherodom. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 and is often regarded as one of the top DC movies in recent times.

 

