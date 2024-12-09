OnePlus Ace 5 has been teased to launch in China in December alongside a OnePlus Ace 5 Pro variant. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. OnePlus and its senior executives have teased some features of the upcoming Ace 5 series handsets previously. Now, the display design of the base OnePlus Ace 5 has been revealed. The vanilla and Pro variants of the Ace 5 lineup are expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design

The display design of the OnePlus Ace 5 has been revealed in a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The phone is seen with a flat display surrounded by uniform, ultra-slim bezels. A centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen holds the front camera sensor. It appears to have a metal middle frame. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

OnePlus Ace 5 display design

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Louis Lee

The post did not reveal any other details about the OnePlus Ace 5 or the Ace 5 Pro. The Pro variant could get a similar design as the vanilla model. More details about the smartphones are expected to surface in the days leading up to the launch.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features

The base OnePlus Ace 5 has been teased to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Outside China, the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 model will likely launch as the OnePlus 13R.

A recent listing on the 3C certification site suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro may support 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. This variant is expected to sport a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, it could carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is expected to be equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.