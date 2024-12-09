Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design Revealed Ahead of Launch; Seen With Very Slim Bezels

OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to launch in China in December.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 will be equipped with a flat display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 model will likely launch as the OnePlus 13R outside China
  • The handset will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
OnePlus Ace 5 has been teased to launch in China in December alongside a OnePlus Ace 5 Pro variant. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. OnePlus and its senior executives have teased some features of the upcoming Ace 5 series handsets previously. Now, the display design of the base OnePlus Ace 5 has been revealed. The vanilla and Pro variants of the Ace 5 lineup are expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design

The display design of the OnePlus Ace 5 has been revealed in a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The phone is seen with a flat display surrounded by uniform, ultra-slim bezels. A centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen holds the front camera sensor. It appears to have a metal middle frame. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

oneplus ace 5 oneplus inline OnePlus Ace 5

OnePlus Ace 5 display design
Photo Credit: Weibo/@Louis Lee

The post did not reveal any other details about the OnePlus Ace 5 or the Ace 5 Pro. The Pro variant could get a similar design as the vanilla model. More details about the smartphones are expected to surface in the days leading up to the launch.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features 

The base OnePlus Ace 5 has been teased to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Outside China, the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 model will likely launch as the OnePlus 13R.

A recent listing on the 3C certification site suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro may support 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. This variant is expected to sport a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, it could carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is expected to be equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 design, OnePlus Ace 5 features, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini AI-Powered ‘Help Me Create’ Feature for Workspace Users
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $99,000, Altcoins Swing Sideways as Market Remains Volatile

