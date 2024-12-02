OnePlus officially revealed its plans to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in December. As we wait for the launch date announcement, the company has posted new teasers on the Chinese microblogging platform to build hype around the phones. Additionally, the vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench database with the PKG110 model number. The OnePlus Ace 5 will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Ace 5 Pro is teased to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Teased Again

OnePlus and its China head Louis Lee posted new teasers on Weibo claiming that this year's OnePlus Ace 5 will challenge the performance of the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The power consumption, temperature and frame rate performance of the OnePlus Ace 5 is claimed to be "far ahead" of other models on the same platform. The performance of the model is said to be close to that of the handsets equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition chipset.

The Snapdragon chipset-powered phones are confirmed to be launched at the same time in China. The hashtags in the teasers suggest that they will be launched this week (translated from Chinese).

Additionally, a OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number PKG110. The listing, believed to be that of the standard OnePlus Ace 5, suggests that it may run Android 15 with 16GB of RAM. It shows 2,261 points in single-core testing and 7,188 points in multi-core testing.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.26GHz will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.30Ghz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15Ghz, two cores at 2.27GHz, and two cores at 2.96GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

