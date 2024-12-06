OnePlus Ace 5 Mini might debut in China soon, although the company has yet to officially confirm its launch or name. A tipster has shared key details about the rumored handset, including its display, chipset, camera, and security features. Additionally, a design element of the device has been hinted at. If launched, the OnePlus Ace 5 Mini is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, both confirmed to be unveiled in December. They are expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, respectively.

OnePlus Ace 5 Mini Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key specifications of a purported smartphone in a Weibo post. The handset is speculated to be the OnePlus Ace 5 Mini. It is expected to be equipped with a 6.3-inch custom-made display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 5 Mini may sport a horizontal rear camera layout. This could be similar to the camera modules of the Google Pixel smartphones. It will likely include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor but not get a periscope lens.

The tipster added that the OnePlus Ace 5 Mini is being tested with a short-focus fingerprint sensor. The handset may come with a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Readers are suggested to take all information about the purported OnePlus Ace 5 Mini with a pinch of salt until more concrete details are available.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will launch in China in December. The base option will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will carry Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The vanilla version may launch in global markets as the OnePlus 13R. The Pro version was reportedly spotted on China's 3C website suggesting the handset may support 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

