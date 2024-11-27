OnePlus Ace 5 series will soon be unveiled in China. The lineup will include a base OnePlus Ace 5 and an Ace 5 Pro variant. A senior company official has now confirmed the launch timeline of the smartphones alongside their chipset details. Several key features of the handsets have previously been tipped, including display, camera, battery and charging specifications. The upcoming phones will succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch

The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will launch in China in December, according to a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The exact launch date has not yet been announced. The Pro version is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Another post by the company executive reveals that the base OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Teasing an improved performance over competing handsets, Lee claimed that "OnePlus has adjusted the 8Gen3 to the level of the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition" (translated from Chinese).

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup is tipped to launch globally in January 2025. The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 could launch in markets outside China, including in India, with the OnePlus 13R moniker.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets are expected to come with BOE's X2 8T LTPO displays with 1.5K resolution. The base variant could carry a 6.78-inch screen. The phones are said to be equipped with an alert slider, and offer 100W wired fast charging support.

The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 may get a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant could pack a 6,500mAh cell. For optics, the handsets are likely to have 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The vanilla version could have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus's Ace 5 series phones have been tipped to get a metal middle frame and ceramic back panels. They are expected to get similar camera module designs as the OnePlus Ace 3 models. The upcoming handsets are said to offer up to 24GB of RAM.

