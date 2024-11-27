Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December; Pro Variant to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December; Pro Variant to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 13:42 IST
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December; Pro Variant to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets may support 100W wired fast charging
  • The base OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Pro version is expected to carry a 6,500mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 5 series will soon be unveiled in China. The lineup will include a base OnePlus Ace 5 and an Ace 5 Pro variant. A senior company official has now confirmed the launch timeline of the smartphones alongside their chipset details. Several key features of the handsets have previously been tipped, including display, camera, battery and charging specifications. The upcoming phones will succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch

The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will launch in China in December, according to a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The exact launch date has not yet been announced. The Pro version is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Another post by the company executive reveals that the base OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Teasing an improved performance over competing handsets, Lee claimed that "OnePlus has adjusted the 8Gen3 to the level of the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition" (translated from Chinese).

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup is tipped to launch globally in January 2025. The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 could launch in markets outside China, including in India, with the OnePlus 13R moniker.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets are expected to come with BOE's X2 8T LTPO displays with 1.5K resolution. The base variant could carry a 6.78-inch screen. The phones are said to be equipped with an alert slider, and offer 100W wired fast charging support.

The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 may get a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant could pack a 6,500mAh cell. For optics, the handsets are likely to have 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The vanilla version could have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus's Ace 5 series phones have been tipped to get a metal middle frame and ceramic back panels. They are expected to get similar camera module designs as the OnePlus Ace 3 models. The upcoming handsets are said to offer up to 24GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5 series, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro launch, OnePlus Ace 5 launch, OnePlus Ace 5 series launch, OnePlus Ace 5 series features, OnePlus Ace 5 features, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 India Pricing Tipped Ahead of December 9 Launch
Australia Moves Closer to Ban Social Media for Children

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December; Pro Variant to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  4. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  7. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Review
  9. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Review: Affordable and Reliable
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  2. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  3. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  4. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  6. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
  7. UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
  8. Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
  9. Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
  10. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »