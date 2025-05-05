Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mobile Accessories

HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on certain transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 16:02 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mobile Accessories

Photo Credit: Amazon

The sale went live for Amazon Prime users at midnight on May 1

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 began at noon on May 1 for all users
  • Customers can also avail of discount coupons over sale prices
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback, exchange, bank offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 began for all users in India at 12pm (noon) on May 1, bringing discounts on a wide range of items that are now available at lower prices with lucrative offers. From kitchen essentials like microwave ovens to large appliances like air conditioners, or personal gadgets like smartphone and tablets, or event fitness accessories like smartwatches, several products are being offered at considerably lower prices than their usual market prices.

We have previously compiled lists of the best deals on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, headphones and more. You can also read on to find some of the top deals that you can enjoy on mobile accessories. In addition to the sale discounts, you can further reduce the effective price of a certain product by using coupons, payment discounts and exchange offers.

Shoppers who opt to use HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI options can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount. With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, the buyers can avail of a five percent cashback offer. There are additional no-cost EMI options and discount coupons that customers can use to lower the price further. 

Before you check out the products, note that the sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers. It's best to check the eligibility of each of the additional offers before purchasing an item.

Top Deals on Mobile Accessories in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port GaN Charger Rs. 7,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Duracell Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Boat PB435 Turbo 35W Power Bank 20000mAh Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Belkin 40W (20W + 20W) Dual Port USB-C PD Wall Charger Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Zebronics MW63 Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 USB Charger Rs. 1,999 Rs. 949 Buy Now
Kratos 25W Charger Adapter Rs. 1,999 Rs. 479 Buy Now
Basesailor Oneplus 80W USB Type C Data Sync Fast Charging Cable Rs. 1,999 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Ambrane Unbreakable 3-in-1 USB Cable (Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Port) Rs. 399 Rs. 229 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
