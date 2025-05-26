OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is set to be unveiled in China on May 27 alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. The company has teased the key features of the upcoming handsets ahead of the launch. The company recently revealed that the Ace 5 Ultra and Racing Edition variants will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipsets and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. OnePlus has now revealed the camera, display, and battery specifications of the Ace 5 Ultra.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Camera, Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 primary rear sensor, the company revealed in a Weibo post. The camera setup of the handset is teased to offer "shadowless capture (translated from Chinese)," which hints at images with reduced motion blur and more clarity. It will support Live Photos features as well.

In another Weibo post, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will sport a 6.83-inch flat 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision support. The screen will have "hardware-level" low blue light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection 4.0 Certification as well.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will pack a 6,700mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging as well as bypass charging support. The handset will be equipped with a "glacier cooling system" for heat dissipation. It will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The phone will come in Breeze Blue, Burning Titanium, and Phantom Black shades.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition models will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ and MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipsets, respectively. The smartphone will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. They will launch in China on May 27 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).