Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX906 Main Camera

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 11:16 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX906 Main Camera

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will come in Breeze Blue, Burning Titanium, and Phantom Black colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will get a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat display
  • The handset will pack a 6,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is set to be unveiled in China on May 27 alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. The company has teased the key features of the upcoming handsets ahead of the launch. The company recently revealed that the Ace 5 Ultra and Racing Edition variants will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipsets and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. OnePlus has now revealed the camera, display, and battery specifications of the Ace 5 Ultra.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Camera, Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 primary rear sensor, the company revealed in a Weibo post. The camera setup of the handset is teased to offer "shadowless capture (translated from Chinese)," which hints at images with reduced motion blur and more clarity. It will support Live Photos features as well. 

In another Weibo post, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will sport a 6.83-inch flat 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision support. The screen will have "hardware-level" low blue light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection 4.0 Certification as well. 

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will pack a 6,700mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging as well as bypass charging support. The handset will be equipped with a "glacier cooling system" for heat dissipation. It will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The phone will come in Breeze Blue, Burning Titanium, and Phantom Black shades.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition models will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ and MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipsets, respectively. The smartphone will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. They will launch in China on May 27 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra launch, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Features, OnePlus Ace 5 series, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub With AI, Built-In Camera by the End of This Year: Gurman

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX906 Main Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Reportedly Seeks DoT Approval to Use 26GHz Band for Wi-Fi Services
  2. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Leak Hints at Possible Colour Options, Wallpapers
  3. Elon Musk Says He'll Resume Working '24/7' at His Companies, X Outage Mostly Restored
  4. Google Expands Veo 3 Video Generation Model to 71 Countries, Details Availability
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Supports USB Input, Koei Tecmo Confirms in Gameplay Video
  6. Bitcoin Holds Steady at $109,400 After Reaching New All-Time High; Altcoins Maintain Gains
  7. iQOO Neo 10 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Android 16-Based HyperOS 3 Tipped to Release in Q3 2025; May Debut With Xiaomi 16
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Render Offers Close Look at Foldable’s Rear Design
  10. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX906 Main Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »