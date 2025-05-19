OnePlus 13s will be launched in India and other markets in the first week of June, the company announced on Monday. It is set to be introduced as the China-based OEM's first compact flagship smartphone, and will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Confirmed to be available in three colourways, the upcoming OnePlus handset will be equipped with a Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation and is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The OnePlus 13s will be launched in India on June 5 at 12pm (noon) IST. The compact flagship phone will be offered in three colourways — Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The green colour option will only be available in India.

As per the company, the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will power the smartphone. The OnePlus 13s features a 4400 sq mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber, along with a cooling layer on the back cover, which is claimed to help in heat dissipation.

OnePlus says it carried out stress tests using Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and the phone managed to maintain a stable frame rate for up to seven hours until the battery ran out. During WhatsApp calls, it is claimed to deliver 24 hours of usage on a single charge, and 16 hours of browsing content on Instagram.

As per the company, the phone also introduces a new Plus key, which replaces the alert slider. It is a customisable button which provides one-press access to essential functions like Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

For improved connectivity, OnePlus has upgraded the 360-degree antenna system which now has a total of 11 antennas including three high-performance modules and four-mode ultra-wideband low-frequency antennas. Meanwhile, the company's proprietary signal-balance mode technology is claimed to reduce the impact of obstructions like handholding and improve signal strength by up to 60 percent.

The OnePlus 13s will also feature a G1 Wi-Fi chipset, an integrated Wi-Fi module developed for smartphones in India. The company claims it delivers a fast and stable Wi-Fi connectivity while commuting in Delhi Metro or in low-signal buildings and lifts. The OnePlus 13s also supports 5.5G connectivity in India, which enables it to connect to three network cells across different towers at once.