OnePlus is not expected to unveil the OnePlus 15 until later this year. Nonetheless, a new leak about the camera specifications of the OnePlus 13 successor has emerged online ahead of its putative launch in Q4 this year. The OnePlus 15 may end up using the same triple rear camera setup as the OnePlus 13. The camera setup is said to include a telephoto periscope lens. The phone is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo opined that the rear camera unit of the OnePlus 15 has not been finalised yet. Currently, the brand is said to be testing a prototype with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus is said to be considering a large sensor and an ultra-large sensor option for the main camera. For a telephoto sensor, the company could be testing both small and medium-sized sensors. All these camera configurations are said to be in A/B testing phase now (translated from Chinese).

For reference, the OnePlus 13 has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with 1/1.4-inch size, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

Earlier this week, the same source suggested that the OnePlus 15 will have a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to come with an iPhone-like design with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset under the hood. It is believed to go official in October or November this year in China. The global launch may take place in January 2026.

OnePlus 13 Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 13 was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and has a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.