OnePlus 15 Rear Camera Details Leaked; May Use Same Triple Rear Camera Unit as OnePlus 13

OnePlus 15 is said to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 13:17 IST
OnePlus 15 Rear Camera Details Leaked; May Use Same Triple Rear Camera Unit as OnePlus 13

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus 15 may launch in October or November this year in China
  • The camera sensors are said to be in A/B testing phase
OnePlus is not expected to unveil the OnePlus 15 until later this year. Nonetheless, a new leak about the camera specifications of the OnePlus 13 successor has emerged online ahead of its putative launch in Q4 this year. The OnePlus 15 may end up using the same triple rear camera setup as the OnePlus 13. The camera setup is said to include a telephoto periscope lens. The phone is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo opined that the rear camera unit of the OnePlus 15 has not been finalised yet. Currently, the brand is said to be testing a prototype with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus is said to be considering a large sensor and an ultra-large sensor option for the main camera. For a telephoto sensor, the company could be testing both small and medium-sized sensors. All these camera configurations are said to be in A/B testing phase now (translated from Chinese). 

For reference, the OnePlus 13 has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with 1/1.4-inch size, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera. 

Earlier this week, the same source suggested that the OnePlus 15 will have a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to come with an iPhone-like design with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset under the hood. It is believed to go official in October or November this year in China. The global launch may take place in January 2026.

OnePlus 13 Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 13 was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and has a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Stability AI and Arm Release Lightweight Tex-to-Audio Model Optimised for Fast On-Device Generation
Netflix Says Ad-Supported Service Has 94 Million Subscribers

OnePlus 15 Rear Camera Details Leaked; May Use Same Triple Rear Camera Unit as OnePlus 13
