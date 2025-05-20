Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will have a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, while the Ace 5 Ultra will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 12:29 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Ultra will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra handset will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  • The upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets will support up to 16GB RAM
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Ultra handsets will be introduced in China later this month. The phones will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, and are confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipsets. The design and colour options of the upcoming models, as well as their RAM and storage configurations, have now been revealed. The Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Ultra will join the standard OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro variant, which were unveiled in China in December 2024. 

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Launch

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will launch in China on May 27 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It was already confirmed that the phones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The Ace 5 Racing Edition will pack a Dimensity 9400e chipset, whereas the Ace 5 Ultra will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. 

Alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipsets, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series will be equipped with dedicated "Fengchi" gaming chips, "Lingxi" touch chips, and G1 gaming Wi-Fi chips. They are claimed to ensure no frame drops or disconnections for an improved gaming experience. 

In another Weibo post, the company revealed that the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will come in Breeze Blue, Burning Titanium, and Phantom Black colourways, while the Ace 5 Racing Edition will be offered in Chasing Waves White, Rock Black, and Wild Green shades.

The official product listing of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition confirms that the phone will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is set to arrive in similar variants and an additional 16GB + 1TB option. Both handsets are confirmed to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, similar to the existing OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro variants.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
