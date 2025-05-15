Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 11:41 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition may cost under CNY 2,500(roughly Rs. 29,700)
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • Both handsets will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
Advertisement

OnePlus's Ace 5 series is set to get two new variants. The lineup, which was initially unveiled in China in December 2024, includesd the standard OnePlus Ace 5 and an Ace 5 Pro. They will soon be joined by the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the Ace 5 Ultra handsets. The company has officially teased their upcoming launch and confirmed their chipset details. The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will be one of the first phones to launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Launch

OnePlus confirmed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the OnePlus Ace 5 "Extreme Edition" handset will be launched in China sometime next week, that is, anytime between May 19 and May 25. We can expect the company to confirm the exact launch date soon. 

The OnePlus Ace 5 "Extreme Edition" is expected to be marketed with the "Ultra" moniker in English. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, and it is teased to set "a new upper limit to the industry's gaming experience."

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will be equipped with the recently unveiled 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It will be one of the first smartphones to use the chip alongside the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7, which is scheduled to launch in India on May 27. The upcoming OnePlus handset is teased to cost under CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 29,700).

Pre-reservations for both the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra models are currently open in China via the Oppo China e-store and select other online retailers. Both handsets are confirmed to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. 

Notably, the existing OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro smartphones come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset, respectively. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition launch, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra launch, OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Features, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Features, OnePlus Ace 5 series, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Teased Ahead of Debut
  2. Realme GT 7 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 6,000 Nits Display
  3. Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week
  5. Valve Says Steam Systems Were Not Breached After Reported Data Leak
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Unveiled, Will Debut on These Two Smartphones
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 4.1 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  8. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  9. Android 16 Will Arrive on Samsung Galaxy Devices 'This Summer'
#Latest Stories
  1. Stability AI and Arm Release Lightweight Tex-to-Audio Model Optimised for Fast On-Device Generation
  2. Huawei Teases Upcoming ‘Ultimate Design’ Laptop Running HarmonyOS 5; Launch Set for May 19
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro Confirmed to Launch on May 21: Expected Specifications
  4. Valve Investigating Reported Leak of 89 Million Steam Accounts, Says Its Systems Were Not Breached
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed
  6. Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel
  7. VisionOS 3 to Reportedly Bring Eye-Scrolling Capability to Apple Vision Pro
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Debut on May 15
  9. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  10. Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »