OnePlus's Ace 5 series is set to get two new variants. The lineup, which was initially unveiled in China in December 2024, includesd the standard OnePlus Ace 5 and an Ace 5 Pro. They will soon be joined by the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the Ace 5 Ultra handsets. The company has officially teased their upcoming launch and confirmed their chipset details. The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will be one of the first phones to launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Launch

OnePlus confirmed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the OnePlus Ace 5 "Extreme Edition" handset will be launched in China sometime next week, that is, anytime between May 19 and May 25. We can expect the company to confirm the exact launch date soon.

The OnePlus Ace 5 "Extreme Edition" is expected to be marketed with the "Ultra" moniker in English. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, and it is teased to set "a new upper limit to the industry's gaming experience."

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition will be equipped with the recently unveiled 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It will be one of the first smartphones to use the chip alongside the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7, which is scheduled to launch in India on May 27. The upcoming OnePlus handset is teased to cost under CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 29,700).

Pre-reservations for both the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra models are currently open in China via the Oppo China e-store and select other online retailers. Both handsets are confirmed to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

Notably, the existing OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro smartphones come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset, respectively.

