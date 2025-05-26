Technology News
Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub With AI, Built-In Camera by the End of This Year: Gurman

The purported device may function like an AI wall tablet, enabling users to control it with a touch interface.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 09:59 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15 (pictured) may face competition when Apple debuts its smart home device

Highlights
  • Apple's lower end device, codenamed J490, may have a 7-inch screen
  • It will reportedly run on a new operating system dubbed homeOS
  • A more high-end model is expected to launch within the next few years
Apple has long been rumoured to revamp its smart home device lineup with a new tabletop device that can move around a user's desk and has a robotic arm. However before this purported device is introduced to the market, the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce a lower-end version that cuts down on several marquee features to retain a lower price tag. A seasoned journalist claims that the purported smart home hub could make its debut by the end of the year, equipped with a tablet-like display, camera, support for Apple Intelligence, and a new operating system (OS).

Apple's New Smart Home Hub Launch

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's smart home hub with a robotic arm, with the codename J595, is part of its plans to introduce AI-centric devices. With a screen size similar to an iPad, the purported device could have a robotic arm attached at the end, with the ability to move around on the user's desk. The journalist claims Apple aims to incorporate a “unique AI personality” in this device and while it wanted to get this to the markets soon, these plans have taken a hit.

However, that does not mean the company's plans have been shelved. In the meantime, a lower-end version of the smart home device will be launched by the end of the year, as per Gurman. With the codename J490, it is reported to come with a 7-inch screen with a form factor that appears like a square iPad. There's a camera at the top, while it may also feature internal speakers, a built-in battery, and support for Apple Intelligence features.

The journalist claims this purported device may function like an AI wall tablet, enabling users to control it with a touch interface, which in itself is said to be a mixture of watchOS which powers the Apple Watch and the iPhone's Standby mode. It is also reported to mark the debut of the iPhone maker's new OS dubbed homeOS.

Its debut this year will be followed by the introduction of the tabletop smart home device with a robotic arm “a year or two later”. To get it ready in time for production, Apple is said to have cut down on some features which we may see in its future iterations. While official details still remain under wraps, the company aims to make a name in the smart home device market after losing ground to the likes of Amazon and Google which offer Alexa and Nest devices, respectively.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
