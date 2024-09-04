Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultra-Thin Optical Fingerprint Sensors

OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets are tipped to not get periscope shooters in their triple rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 17:14 IST
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultra-Thin Optical Fingerprint Sensors

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to include a base and a Pro variant
  • The handsets are tipped to get right-angle middle frames
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 series are said to get 1.5K 8T LTPO displays
OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to launch soon. Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, may come with flagship Snapdragon chipsets and 1.5K LTPO displays. Design details about the purported handsets have also been tipped. A recent leak has reiterated some of the earlier claims and suggested more key features. Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and Ace 3 variants.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to be equipped with customised BOE X2 8T LTPO flat displays with a 1.5K resolution and ultra-slim bezels on all four sides. oneplus Ace 5 series dcs weibo inline OnePlus Ace 5 series

The tipster added that the base OnePlus Ace 5 handset could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will likely be equipped with a yet unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Both purported smartphones are tipped to carry high-density 6,000mAh batteries each.

In the camera department, both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. However, the tipster adds that neither of the handsets will likely feature a periscope shooter. For security, both rumoured phones are tipped to get ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensors.

The tipster further adds that the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup may offer right-angled metal middle frames. An earlier leak suggested that the Pro variant may come with a glass-ceramic body with chamfered edges. They are expected to be mid-range offerings and may launch in China around November this year.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was launched in China in June this year, while the vanilla Ace 3 option was unveiled in the country in January 2024. A third OnePlus Ace 3V was introduced in April. There have not yet been any reports regarding any OnePlus 5V handset.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultra-Thin Optical Fingerprint Sensors
