OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to launch soon. Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, may come with flagship Snapdragon chipsets and 1.5K LTPO displays. Design details about the purported handsets have also been tipped. A recent leak has reiterated some of the earlier claims and suggested more key features. Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and Ace 3 variants.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to be equipped with customised BOE X2 8T LTPO flat displays with a 1.5K resolution and ultra-slim bezels on all four sides.

The tipster added that the base OnePlus Ace 5 handset could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will likely be equipped with a yet unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Both purported smartphones are tipped to carry high-density 6,000mAh batteries each.

In the camera department, both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. However, the tipster adds that neither of the handsets will likely feature a periscope shooter. For security, both rumoured phones are tipped to get ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensors.

The tipster further adds that the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup may offer right-angled metal middle frames. An earlier leak suggested that the Pro variant may come with a glass-ceramic body with chamfered edges. They are expected to be mid-range offerings and may launch in China around November this year.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was launched in China in June this year, while the vanilla Ace 3 option was unveiled in the country in January 2024. A third OnePlus Ace 3V was introduced in April. There have not yet been any reports regarding any OnePlus 5V handset.

