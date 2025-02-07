Technology News
  OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped

OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped

OnePlus 13 Mini’s April debut is tipped to be followed by the launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 series in May.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 16:23 IST
OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 14 is the purported successor to OnePlus 13 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus is tipped to launch multiple smartphones in 2025
  • The company's OnePlus 13 Mini is said to be launched in April
  • OnePlus Ace 6 series could launch at the end of the year
OnePlus is gearing up to launch several smartphones this year, building upon the release of its flagship OnePlus 13 series. Ahead of their debut, the tentative launch timelines for upcoming smartphones such as the OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus Ace 6 series, as well as the flagship OnePlus 14 have been leaked by a tipster. The first device to be launched is said to be the OnePlus 13 Mini which will see the light of day around April. Other handsets are expected to follow suit in subsequent months.

OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Tipped

This information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Gizmochina) by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to be a small-screen phone sharing similar intervals as the flagship OnePlus 13, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Further, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T's April debut will be followed by the launch of new phones in the OnePlus Ace 5 series in May — Ace 5V and Ace 5s. Both models will sport a large, flat screen. OnePlus 14, which is the company's purported successor to the OnePlus 13, is tipped to make its debut in October. Similar to previous trends, the phone is initially expected to be launched in China, shortly followed by its global release.

The Chinese smartphone maker is likely to end its year with the OnePlus Ace 6 series comprising OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Pro. The handsets are speculated to arrive as the successors to the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup which debuted in January. They are also tipped to be equipped with a large, flat screen, similar to the OnePlus Ace 5V and Ace 5s.

It is important to note that the aforementioned products are tentatively named and have tentative timelines. They are subject to change as per the company's plans.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus 13 Mini specifications, OnePlus Ace 5V, OnePlus Ace 5s, OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 Pro, OnePlus Ace 6 Series, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
