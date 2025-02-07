OnePlus is gearing up to launch several smartphones this year, building upon the release of its flagship OnePlus 13 series. Ahead of their debut, the tentative launch timelines for upcoming smartphones such as the OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus Ace 6 series, as well as the flagship OnePlus 14 have been leaked by a tipster. The first device to be launched is said to be the OnePlus 13 Mini which will see the light of day around April. Other handsets are expected to follow suit in subsequent months.

OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Tipped

This information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Gizmochina) by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to be a small-screen phone sharing similar intervals as the flagship OnePlus 13, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Further, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T's April debut will be followed by the launch of new phones in the OnePlus Ace 5 series in May — Ace 5V and Ace 5s. Both models will sport a large, flat screen. OnePlus 14, which is the company's purported successor to the OnePlus 13, is tipped to make its debut in October. Similar to previous trends, the phone is initially expected to be launched in China, shortly followed by its global release.

The Chinese smartphone maker is likely to end its year with the OnePlus Ace 6 series comprising OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Pro. The handsets are speculated to arrive as the successors to the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup which debuted in January. They are also tipped to be equipped with a large, flat screen, similar to the OnePlus Ace 5V and Ace 5s.

It is important to note that the aforementioned products are tentatively named and have tentative timelines. They are subject to change as per the company's plans.