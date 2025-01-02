Vivo T3x 5G price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The Vivo T series smartphone was launched in April last year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD display and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Besides the price drop, customers can avail of bank discounts on Flipkart to further bring the price down.

Vivo T3x 5G Price in India (Revised)

In a press release on Thursday, Vivo announced that the T3x 5G will be available at a new price of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 respectively. The 4GB, 6GB and 8GB variants were earlier priced at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,499, respectively. It is offered in Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue shades

The Vivo T3x 5G is up for purchase through Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and retail stores. Customers buying the handset through Flipkart can avail Rs. 1,500 off on all credit and debit card transactions. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,167 per month.

Vivo T3x 5G specifications

The Vivo T3x 5G runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and has a 6.72-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4nm-based Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to 8GB. The onboard storage supports expansion via microSD card up to 1TB.

For optics, the Vivo T3x 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 1.8-megapixel front camera. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has IP64 dust and water resistance. The Vivo T3x 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.