OnePlus has seemingly had a tumultuous year so far, following reports of the company winding down its operations in various regions due to different reasons. However, the smartphone maker did come forward subsequently to provide assurances that the company is operating as usual and will continue to do so in the future. However, the recent exit of the OnePlus India head has fuelled further speculations that everything might not be going as smoothly as anticipated. Now, reports hinting at a possible closure of OnePlus' operations in the European market have surfaced online, after a senior community manager said that employees have begun looking for new jobs as the company is evaluating “its regional roadmap” in the region.

OnePlus Not Expected to Launch New Devices in Europe

In a post on LinkedIn that was deleted shortly after it was posted, OnePlus Europe Senior Community Manager Klaus Wichmand said (via Android Headlines) that OnePlus Europe is “currently reviewing its regional roadmap and product strategy” after a “comprehensive” assessment of the European market “environment”, business performance, and resource allocation. This has prompted the employees of OnePlus' European arm to start looking for new jobs, including Wichmand.

Winchmand joined the company in November 2025 and will now reportedly have to leave his role. This has given rise to fresh speculations that the tech firm will soon halt its operations in Europe. This may lead to the company dropping plans to bring new phones, tablets, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset, and other devices in the large region. However, OnePlus Europe has yet to issue a statement addressing the employee's claims.

This comes as various reports have recently suggested that OnePlus, as a brand, will soon begin pulling out of different markets. The company was reportedly undergoing a drastic internal restructuring, leading to it virtually being dismantled. However, the company did soon come out with a statement, addressing the rumours. The tech firm said that OnePlus is currently operating as usual in India, and will continue to do so.

Recently, in a statement provided to Gadgets 360, the company confirmed that Robin Liu, former OnePlus India CEO, has resigned from his position due to personal reasons Interestingly, it has been weeks since Liu's exit, but the company has yet to announce who will be taking over from the outgoing executive.